Money needed
This is an invitation to all supporters of Sen. Ron Johnson; those who voted for him before and would again.
While it must be difficult to deal with the senator’s disclosures about a stolen election and while you undoubtedly agree with his objections to the upcoming COVID relief passage, I would like to point out the perilous situation many non-for-profit organizations find themselves in, also reported in this newspaper.
The senator appears to not be able to stop the $1,400 you may be mailed soon. It is part of the bill he ordered read out loud in congress in its entirety (16 hours of someone reading it out loud on his command). I invite you to deal with your pain to receive this money by donating it to a cause we can all support. For example, $1,400 would pay for 350 Meals on Wheels, which I daily deliver. If you met these people who receive it, I can assure your gift will end your anger about this “wasted” money.
Anton Smets
Eau Claire
Dems the problem
As President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline becomes more apparent every day, speculation has already begun as to who would be best to challenge President Kamala Harris in 2024. So let’s begin by eliminating the most obvious non-starters.
Should Donald Trump choose not to run again, his endorsement of a candidate will be crucial to capturing the nomination for the GOP. McCainites and Republicrats like Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse, Pat Toomey, Bill Cassidy, Adam Kinzinger, Nikki Haley and Liz Cheney needn’t bother.
So who would be the GOP favorites in the presidential sweepstakes of 2024? Who could return to the Trump policies without the Trump persona? Florida governor Ron DeSantis and businesswoman Ivanka Trump would make a formidable team. Other good pairings might be Tom Cotton and Jim Jordan or Ron Johnson and Josh Hawley. Bland but principled, Mike Pence may also toss his hat in the ring with Candace Owens as a running mate.
Could they win? Here’s a few predictions of the catastrophic consequences of one-party rule by the pagan progressives for the next four years: five bucks per gallon gasoline, millions of fossil-fuel jobs lost, the Capitol declared a permanent militarized zone, another 15 million illegal aliens pouring through our open southern border to be granted immediate amnesty and citizenship, a $42 trillion national debt, major stock market “corrections,” the Supreme Court expanded to 13 judges, statehood for Washington D.C., student debt cancelations, skin-color reparations, transgenders dominating women’s sports, a couple new or rekindled Mideast wars to fight, and many more “generally peaceful” big-city riots orchestrated by antifa and BLM thugs.
After such calamities, one can only hope a vast majority of voters will finally recognize that the greatest existential threat to our nation is not “climate change,” but something we call the Democratic Party.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Lights an issue
As a frequent walker in the downtown area, I had noticed that the beautiful pole lights on the Grand Avenue footbridge do not light up properly, and haven’t since installation.
Given all the effort and taxpayer dollars spent in improving this bridge and the park-like area on the west end, it would seem that the project should be finished with sufficient lighting. In the interest of safety and security, I’m wondering if this issue is being addressed. With seasonal walking weather quickly approaching, it would be very nice to finally see that bridge illuminated.
Paula Vogler
Eau Claire