Truckers’ convoy is misguided
Today, hundreds of flag-bedecked trucks are circling the Washington, D.C., beltway, blowing their horns in support of “medical freedom.”
Freedom.
It’s become the catch-all word of the American “conservative” right, who feel put upon by government efforts to rein in the virus that has killed nearly a million of our neighbors, friends and family.
These folks need a little history lesson, to put their complaints about so-called American “tyranny” in perspective. They might consider the Soviet Gulag, where the journalist and poet Varlam Shalamov spent more than 15 years. He penned the following in an illegal samizdat (underground newspaper) years after his near death in the Arctic slave labor camps of the USSR:
I ate like a beast, growling over food
A simple sheet of writing paper
Seemed a miracle
Falling from the sky to the dark forest
I drank as a beast, lapping up water
Soaking my long whiskers
Measuring my life not by months or years
But by hours.
And every evening
Surprised that I was still alive
I repeated verses
As if I heard your voice.
And I whispered them as prayers,
I honored them as the water of life
As an icon saved in battle
As a guiding star.
They were the only link with another life
There, where the world choked us
With everyday filth
And death followed closely on our heels.
Compared to Shalamov’s ordeal and the trials of the estimated 28.7 million people processed through the Gulag — with nearly 3 million dying of starvation and disease in the camps — the truckers’ convoy of self-indulgent righteousness from blowhards looking for their 10 minutes of fame seems pathetic indeed.
Roald Evensen
River Falls
GOP current path unfortunate
In my early adult life, I was largely supportive of the Republican Party. Even if government was running a deficit, belief in the Laffer curve inspired the party to cut taxes to spur economic activity and provide relief for working families. And at the same time the party supported rooting out wasteful government spending.
Yet look what’s happening in the Wisconsin Legislature today. Rather than a deficit, we have a significant budget surplus. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers asked the Legislature to consider a plan to return $150 to each citizen to support working families.
Personally, I hoped the party, which controls both houses, would increase the refund. Yet Robin Vos and his followers wouldn’t even convene to discuss the idea. And what about spending? Vos and the party continue to send money to Michael Gableman for his “investigation” into the presidential election. Talk about beating a dead horse. Courts have rejected and disproved the conspiracy theories Gableman and Vos espouse. Sen. Ron Johnson continues to support those who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and waste taxpayer money pursuing conspiracy theories.
Back in the day, Ronald Reagan and Republicans stood up to the “Evil Empire.” They supported our allies in rebuffing the tentacles of Soviet expansionism and supported those who sought freedom and the vision espoused by the U.S. Now? President Donald Trump called Putin a great leader. Ukraine? Trump sought to pressure them by threatening to withhold aid to create trumped-up corruption allegations against Joe Biden.
Emboldened by Trump’s admiration, Putin thought he could invade Ukraine and the U.S. would do little. Yet President Biden has rallied global allies to put economic pressure on Putin.
I don’t know what happened to the Republican Party of my younger days. I hope true Republicans will return soon.
Eric Nielsen
Eau Claire
Don’t let history repeat itself
I am looking forward to the day the headlines read, “The cavalry has arrived and the Ruskies are on the run.”
What the Russians are doing, in Ukraine, is what Hitler did when his troops attacked Poland, and the Russians and the Nazis divided her up. Winston Churchill, in a speech before the House of Commons, in 1948, said, and I paraphrase, “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Vladimir Putin and his troops are on that track and have to be stopped.
If Donald Trump would have been president, none of this would have happened. Under President Joe Biden our economy is in the toilet, the southern border is wide open and Putin, who doesn’t want Trump as our president, wouldn’t be doing what he is doing in Ukraine.
Putin has to be held accountable. Trump may grate on people, but he is the only president in history to do what he said he would do, if elected.
Roger Lillevold
Chippewa Falls
Some things to be thankful for
I do not understand people who protest almost everything. Don’t they have other things to do? Protesting against masks and shots?
Well, I’m glad my parents did not protest against the polio shots. Some of my friends got polio who didn’t get the shot and are crippled. I am not, thank God.
Thank you for our smart scientists. Too bad some people think they’re smarter than they are.
I have had all my shots and I’m not on a ventilator. I did not get all the stupid things people say (shots) cause. Our government is trying to protect us, but they cannot protect you from yourself.
We can sit and complain about the prices, the government, the weather and anything else. I sit here and am thankful we don’t have bombs going off, having to run for shelter (with) our families in danger.
I can’t think of a thing to complain about. Count your blessings.
Judith Pendergast
Mondovi
Traffic concerns abound in EC
Hey drivers, what has happened to your turn signals? Did the company decide not to put one in?
My 2001 car has one and it works pretty well. It can make left signals, right signals and four ways, so maybe your expensive car needs to go back to the dealership and get some new ones installed since you never used them.
What happened to the speed bumps by Kohl’s? What if a kid breaks loose from his mom and gets hit by a car? Who will be at fault? I have lived in California and I liked them a lot. This city is backwards if you ask me.
Where are the cops that they don’t give people tickets when their back windows are full of snow? Are they eating Krispy Kremes somewhere?
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire