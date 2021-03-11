Adding some logic into political arena
As a former businessperson, I have always leaned “right” in my politics. With that said, there are three recent events that should have every voter thinking seriously before casting their next ballot.
First, all elected officials who voted for our last tax reform bill should be defeated. It did nothing for the average citizen.
Second, anyone who has opposed the mask mandates that are in place to protect all citizens should be defeated. It is only for the safety of all that the mask mandates were put in place.
Finally, all currently elected officials who supported stopping the Electoral College vote should have been immediately dismissed since they were going against the Constitution that they had pledged to uphold. If they are running for re-election, they should be defeated.
Just trying to inject a little logic into our current political climate.
James Schroeder
Eau Claire
Inequities persist in special education
During the last biennium budget discussion, I listened to Sen. Kathy Bernier tout it as a funding increase given to Wisconsin’s public schools. She made this claim, as did other GOP legislators, without the qualification that this increase did not bring all districts back — after the deepest cuts ever imposed during ACT 10.
The allocation was a lot of money, but it didn’t fix funding inequities for public schools. It only made the gap worse.
At the same time the GOP majority legislated in a state statute to fund special education vouchers for private schools at a 90% level, leaving public schools below 30%. And no guarantee for any level of additional funding for public schools.
Sen. Bernier: How do you condone a billion dollars taken from 421 public school budgets across the state to fund their special education needs/requirements? Special education funding has been held flat for so long that each district transfers money from its general budget to cover mandated special education services. The effect hurts all 850,000 children in Wisconsin’s public schools.
This inequity in funding has forced public schools to go to repeated referendums, 51 to date with 84% successfully passing. Taxpayers are willing to pay more, but many have no idea they are funding two school systems — one public and one private. Only one is accountable to the taxpayer, the public schools.
The GOP claims they want to keep property taxes down. Then they should put special education funding at the level given to private schools. This move to equity would keep the frequency of referendums down or nonexistent.
I am looking to you and other GOP legislators to do the right thing: Fund special education at the same level as you have legislated for private schools ... 90%.
Gail Halmstad
Eau Claire
Book prices add to high cost of college
The price of textbooks has increased 800% in the last 30 years, meaning that a student may potentially spend up to $1,500 on textbooks in just one semester of college.
Not only are these textbooks expensive, but they are also required to be successful in class, and often there are not affordable alternatives to purchasing the book directly from the school. Some schools offer a textbook buyback program that allows students to receive money for their used textbooks, however, the return they receive is never proportional to the amount they have spent, or the amount a future student will spend on the book itself.
The cost of attending college in the United States already puts a major financial burden on students, and textbook prices should not limit students’ success in pursuing higher education. I am calling on universities across the country to obtain grants for open textbooks that would decrease the price of required classroom materials in order to make higher education more accessible to all students.
Anna Haigh
Altoona
Johnson’s actions fail his constituency
Sen. Ron Johnson forced all 628 pages of the American Rescue Plan bill be read aloud in the Senate by clerks to a nearly empty chamber.
Regardless of how one feels about the bill (and polling indicates 77% of Americans support it), this action was just pure malice, because all it did was delay needed unemployment compensation and stimulus check to Americans in need during a pandemic. Pair this with his completely false, conspiracy-led assertions about the attempted Capitol coup and the November election, and we see that Johnson does not care about you, your family or Americans in general. He instead is focused on catering to either fringe groups or donors.
It is time Johnson is voted out for the good of Wisconsin and our country. Let’s elect a senator that cares about improving the lives of average Americans.
Richard Spindler
Eau Claire
Local vaccination efforts applauded
I’m writing to thank Prevea Health for getting involved with giving the COVID vaccines.
It was at Jacob’s Well Church off Melby Street. It was very organized and safely done. We got our second Moderna shot today since we’re in the 65-and-over age group.
We appreciate being able to get vaccinated and couldn’t be happier to receive the vaccinations so close to home. Good job.
I encourage everyone to get vaccinated ASAP.
Mary Overman- Garborg
Altoona
Too many projects affecting landscape
How very sad to see the row of deciduous trees by South Middle School suddenly be removed. Those trees provided pleasant shade and much beauty. It takes many years for trees to grow and only minutes to remove, but apparently the employees needed a project.
Fairfax Park has a lovely natural wild prairie with paths for people and dogs to enjoy that take two swipes of a large mower to keep clear. But now those paths are four or more large mower swipes wide, which leaves less prairie to enjoy, but the employees needed a project and the large machines are fun to ride.
The wonderful, enjoyable, beautiful parts of our lovely city are sadly disappearing due to projects that appear to be caused by city employees who need to have projects to keep their jobs, which is very sad for all of us.
Annette Rasmussen
Eau Claire