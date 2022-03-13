A great choice
The Eau Claire City Council’s choice of Stephanie Hirsch as our new city manager absolutely delights me.
Her qualifications are excellent: 1. education at some of the nation’s best schools, including an M.B.A. from Harvard; 2. her 20-plus years in municipal government, serving in a wide variety of positions in a city larger than ours; 3. her performance in her many interviews, which I found stellar for her intelligence, curiosity and interpersonal communication; and 4. her roots in Eau Claire. I have known Stephanie since she was a child growing up in Eau Claire and have visited with her occasionally since she left to pursue her education back East and since she moved back to Eau Claire.
Hirsch has all the qualities I admire in a person and a leader. I look forward to her fresh perspective, and I am also pleased that the council chose a woman, our first in Eau Claire, and announced this choice on International Women’s Day.
Virginia Wolf
Eau Claire
God in control
For years now some climate research groups have been pushing their beliefs that our planet is heating up. It was referred to as global warming.
Many scientists have disputed the claims of these research groups. Rather than admitting their claims were not true, these groups just changed the name to climate change. Our environmental extremist groups have successfully lobbied certain lawmakers to enact many laws and regulations that are strangling our businesses and many have moved to Asia or Mexico.
They claim they have a plan to control the upper climate that surrounds our planet. With this control they claim many terrible storms and other disasters could be prevented. They feel man has direct control over his or her destinies. We need to realize there is only one who controls our planet’s temperature and weather systems and His name is God. He has been in control since the beginning of time and will continue to the end of time. Could it be that God is punishing us for all of the terrible events taking place in our world?
The Freedom from Religion organization in Madison is working to remove any mention of God from all public places. The reliance on drugs, the millions of abortions, the excessive greed, the lack of accepting responsibility and lying, the deviant sexual behavior and the lack of prayer and obedience to His Ten Commandments are wrong and surely must displease our Lord.
When we install the name of God in all of our public places, start praying more and improve our moral standards, we could enjoy a much improved environment in our world at no cost, regulations and penalties. It is important that we strive to increase God’s favor and blessings upon all of our lives.
Jerome Wolcott
Altoona