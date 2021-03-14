Religious leaders address vaccines
The following are the views of three solid faithful leaders in our church in relation to the abortion-tainted COVID vaccines (whether in the manufacture and/or testing of them).
“The recipient (of the vaccine) is an immediate participant in the commission of the continuous theft of human remains obtained through deliberate killing, their desecration through exploitation and trafficking, as well as ultimate omission to respectfully burying them,” said Father Chad Ripperger, quoting another priest.
“So sad ... even with Covid-19 we are still debating the use of aborted fetal tissue for medical research ... let me go on record ... if a vaccine for this virus is only attainable if we use body parts of aborted children then I will refuse the vaccine .. .I will not kill children to live,” tweeted Bishop Joseph Strickland.
“The voice of the unborn children’s blood is crying to God from the abortion-tainted vaccines, from the abortion-tainted medicines,” said Bishop Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan. “This voice is crying all over the world, and we have to awaken.
“No one who is really deeply concerned about the defense of life and the moral law can be silent or can be quiet and can resign to this situation.”
Monica Mohan
Fall Creek
Government has played crucial role
Everyone seems to agree we need to get our country back. That brings up two important questions: back from who and how?
There are many that angrily want to do it by force. Jan. 6 is just one example. The FBI reports 11 million right-wing terrorists and make no mistake, most gun rights are about being prepared for a battle with our government.
We must tone down the anti-government comments. Ronald Reagan was wrong when he claimed, “Government is not the solution; it is the problem.” Government has been the solution to many of our past problems.
No one is arguing that the system is not rigged, but that is not the government’s fault; it’s ours. We have been duped into believing the rich are our saviors. Remember, the rich have gotten that way by over- charging and/or under-paying us. Look who you sent to supposedly represent you: multi-millionaires, billionaires, etc. We said nothing when they passed Citizens United, which let corporations corrupt our elections. You’ve left your representatives forced to beg the rich for campaign donations.
Government is a tool, a wonderful tool. We need it back in our hands by getting money out of politics. We must use the peaceful democratic process to do so.
The only alternative is violence. History has proven that violence just leads to more violence and creates chaos, which has destroyed many countries. Furthermore, putting our faith in any one man, any man, has only led to tyranny.
In the end you can fly a huge flag in your yard, you can stand very tall during the national anthem yet, if you undermine the faith in our democratic government and its processes, you are committing sedition and you are an anarchist and a threat to this country.
John Ranes
Chippewa Falls