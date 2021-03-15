Area school board needs changes
The quote “A good leader is a person who takes a little more than his share of the blame and a little less than his share of the credit” sums up the reason I decided to not seek another term on the Menomonie school board. If I couldn’t be part of the solution to decrease the toxicity and animosity, then I needed to get behind others who could.
I was elected to share my unique voice and perspective. As someone born into extreme poverty and the first in my large family to earn my bachelor’s and master’s degrees, I understand what it takes to overcome barriers, reduce absenteeism and increase parent collaboration. I expected my experiences as a special education teacher, and also as an education and employment specialist working with youth diagnosed with mental illness, would be welcomed. I assumed the experience of raising my brother and sister following the death of our parents would be seen as an asset.
I expected my role would be to collaborate with other school board members in policy creation and revision. Instead of a supportive, collaborative environment, I found myself sucked into a vortex of dysfunction where, for several on the board, obstructionism was a badge of honor.
On April 6, we have the opportunity to elect three people to the board. They are smart, sincere, collaborative and not afraid to ask tough questions. I believe they will reduce toxic behaviors in board meetings and encourage collaboration.
I stand behind my endorsement of Jim Swanson, Donna Thibado and Karl Palmer because I am keenly aware of how important a positive culture is for a high-functioning school board. I believe they are the best candidates to contribute to a school board that is professional, objective, honest, respectful and works as a team.
Tricia Thompson
Menomonie
Johnson’s efforts on relief lauded
Recently there has been a lot of negativity directed at Sen. Ron Johnson.
Johnson was vocal in his opposition to the new COVID relief bill due to the fact that the majority of its content has nothing to do with COVID relief. The media sensationalized his opposition and vilified him for it, most notably for his insistence that the bill be read aloud in the chamber.
Johnson had the audacity to insist that the senators, and more importantly the public, be made aware of the contents of this 628-page piece of garbage legislation. I even read one headline that read something along the lines of “900 Americans could be dead from COVID by the time the bill is read in the Senate chamber,” insinuating that Johnson was responsible for the deaths.
How dare Sen. Johnson make you aware of the contents of the laws that would govern you. Isn’t it a little worrisome that those in power and in the media were this upset at the prospect of the people being aware of what was being passed through Congress? Isn’t it a little worrisome that senators vote to pass legislation that they haven’t even read?
I don’t care on which side of the aisle you stand, this is a problem. I, for one, am proud of my senator for taking a stand for our best interests. Thank you, Mr. Johnson.
Tim Hales
Eau Claire