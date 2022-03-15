Prioritize EVs
As you may know our country and the world is, and increasingly will be, struggling with global warming.
If the world doesn’t act quickly to reduce the output of carbon dioxide and methane emissions, there will be irreversible events that will make it impossible for us to prevent further global warming, such as the melting of the permafrost.
As leader of the free world, it is absolutely necessary that we lead the way in every way possible to prevent the advance of this catastrophic process. Vehicle exhaust contributes 30% of the total carbon dioxide emissions in our country. If we are going to demonstrate to the world that we aren’t just talking about reducing our emissions and that we are serious about fighting global warming, we have to address replacing our vehicles powered by internal combustion engines with electrically powered vehicles (EVs). It seems to me that we have a perfect opportunity to do just that by replacing the current fleet of United States Postal Service delivery vehicles with EVs.
Unfortunately, the USPS is planning to replace 90% of its fleet with gas-powered vehicles, vehicles that consume gas at the rate of 10 miles per gallon. I can’t believe that a responsible government would allow this opportunity to pass at this time without replacing at least 90% of the USPS fleet with electric vehicles.
For the sake of future generations, we need to act now by contacting those representing us in Congress to make sure that our new postal vehicle fleet is electrically powered, wherever they are to be made.
Mark W. Whelan
Chippewa Falls
Up to voters
Most of us in Wisconsin understand the deep desire for freedom, independence and democracy on display by the people of Ukraine as they bravely battle against the horrific invasion by Russia’s military forces. It is also incomprehensible to us to hear that this invasion and the actions of Vladimir Putin have received many supportive words from Trump Republicans.
Prior to the invasion, our senator, Ron Johnson, has been the lead in singing the praises of Putin, amplifying the Russian talking points, and conspiring with Trump to withhold military weapons from Ukraine. It took the full-scale invasion of Ukraine for Johnson to utter his first critical word about Putin.
I think we need to ask ourselves, is this someone who we want representing us in the Senate? Or do we want a senator who will not be fooled into supporting a dictator intent on destroying our democracy and instead will be a champion for our democracy, for freedom, for honesty, and for peace in the world?
An election is coming in November.
Your vote. You decide.
Everett Fuchs
Hudson