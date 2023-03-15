Considering recent events regarding Silicon Valley Bank’s failure, I want to ask you a question: Why do we allow banks to privatize gains but subsidize their losses to the public?
Keep in mind that we, the public, funded a bailout in 2008. As well as funding the bailout, it was mostly the lower classes that felt the pinch from the economic collapse.
I would suggest the bailout emboldened banks to take more risks, knowing that the possibility of a public-funded lifeboat was always on the table. They will float, while we sink in the sea of debt.
I suggest that it may be time to return some of the rhetoric. Perhaps this bank failure could have been avoided if they saved some money for a rainy day. Or maybe it's their fault for not saving for a crisis. This is the perfect opportunity to have them show us what hard workers they are. After all, if highly paid, they must be capable of superhuman work ethic. It's a great opportunity to have the banks show us how to pull one's self up by the boot straps.
In closing, I want to ask you one more question: If the banks get their risky investments insured, why can’t the average American get the same protection? People ask me as a young adult what I would like to see in politics. My answer is simple: convictions. Let’s investigate why a $20 billion bank failed, let’s investigate why FTX “lost” $9 billion in consumer money, let’s investigate why our elected officials are “better” at stock trades.
In short, madness is doing the same thing and expecting different results. It might be time to try something new and convict some criminals.