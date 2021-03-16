Johnson’s efforts on relief lauded
Recently there has been a lot of negativity directed at Sen. Ron Johnson.
Johnson was vocal in his opposition to the new COVID relief bill due to the fact that the majority of its content has nothing to do with COVID relief. The media sensationalized his opposition and vilified him for it, most notably for his insistence that the bill be read aloud in the chamber.
Johnson had the audacity to insist that the senators, and more importantly the public, be made aware of the contents of this 628-page piece of garbage legislation. I even read one headline that read something along the lines of “900 Americans could be dead from COVID by the time the bill is read in the Senate chamber,” insinuating that Johnson was responsible for the deaths.
How dare Sen. Johnson make you aware of the contents of the laws that would govern you. Isn’t it a little worrisome that those in power and in the media were this upset at the prospect of the people being aware of what was being passed through Congress? Isn’t it a little worrisome that senators vote to pass legislation that they haven’t even read?
I don’t care on which side of the aisle you stand, this is a problem. I, for one, am proud of my senator for taking a stand for our best interests. Thank you, Mr. Johnson.
Tim Hales
Eau Claire
Term ‘socialism’ often misunderstood
I’m tired of the label “socialism” being bandied about as if it was antithetical to the American way of life. What could be more expressive of communal identity and authority, like unto the words, “We the People ...”?
I’m not advocating elimination of private property and fortune, but such acquisition must be held in context of what provides the greatest good for the people as a whole. When exclusionary practices deprive any member of opportunity and means to participate, “we the people” deprive ourselves of our higher civic calling. Conscience must rule within and among us. No greater pride can we feel than doing what is just and fair and helping each other succeed.
In short, I view socialism as a communal practice, a foundational American ideal that upholds freedom as a liberating chance to move past selfishness to secure the common good.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith