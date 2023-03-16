Altoona referendum doesn't add up
The Altoona school board has proposed a $26 million referendum this April — $23 million to purchase and remodel the NBI office building for 4K-1. This is a poor decision. The basis is the population growth for the past five years. The key, though, is future growth. The district’s recent population study concluded: “With recent trends in births and kindergartners, K-3 enrollment will likely decline by 8 to 96 students or averaging a nine percent decrease.”
In 2014, Altoona passed a referendum that built the new elementary. Again we are focused there and not on the main need: the high school. We are being asked to raise our taxes for 20 years, to buy an older building.
The current elementary school, built only eight years ago, was always designed to be added onto. Add on eight classrooms and move the fourth grade down to the elementary. Taxpayers can save millions using this option and keep the pre-kindergartners in their own safe, comfortable building.
Recently a large facility study was completed. The major problems are in the middle and high school where nothing is planned for improvement. It listed 555 students in the elementary for 32 classrooms, which is 17 students per room. Is this crowded? In this study there is no information on the NBI building as an option.
Spending $23 million to purchase a building over 20 years old, where the future population need is questionable, does not make sense. This fourth location would add maintenance, busing, secretarial, security, food service and library costs. This is a long-term decision, increasing taxes for 20 years. Taxpayers will be paying for more than 10 years on the last referendum. The major need in Altoona is a new high school building. I'll vote “no” on this referendum.
David Rowe
Altoona
'Hatred' and 'fear' not acceptable
Your fellow LGBTQ+ Americans are under attack from an onslaught of horrifying legislative hatred from far right-wing extremist politicians who want to erase LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender people, from public life. These policies are devastating to LGBTQ+ youth and distract from real issues going on that the lawmakers were elected to address.
We need to be clear about the facts. Transgender youth and adults are people just like you, who only want to live their lives as their authentic selves in peace. Transgender kids just want to be loved for who they are. All gender-affirming care is age-appropriate, medically necessary, supported by all major medical associations and made in consultation with parents and medical and mental health professionals. Furthermore, every credible medical organization — representing over 1.3 million doctors in the U.S. — calls for age-appropriate, gender-affirming care for transgender and non-binary people.
Transgender youth belong in sports, too. Like any kids, they want to be able to participate in sports with their friends, to just be kids. Let them play. We must be clear that these hateful bills are a coordinated attack on LGBTQ+ people, and the extremist politicians behind this attack want only to discriminate and erase LGBTQ+ people.
In this moment, we need everyone to stand up with us against the hate. Transgender and all LGBTQ+ people deserve love, full participation in society, to have joy and be loved for who we are. Over hatred, fear and aggression, we must choose light, love, victory and dignity.
We are at a moral crossroads. We must stand together and show that hate is not one of our values, that we believe in equal rights and dignity for all people, without exception. Go to hrc.org (Human Rights Campaign) to learn more.
Christopher Heizer
Eau Claire
Change needed in financial sector
Considering recent events regarding Silicon Valley Bank’s failure, I want to ask you a question: Why do we allow banks to privatize gains but subsidize their losses to the public?
Keep in mind that we, the public, funded a bailout in 2008. As well as funding the bailout, it was mostly the lower classes that felt the pinch from the economic collapse.
I would suggest the bailout emboldened banks to take more risks, knowing that the possibility of a public-funded lifeboat was always on the table. They will float, while we sink in the sea of debt.
I suggest that it may be time to return some of the rhetoric. Perhaps this bank failure could have been avoided if they saved some money for a rainy day. Or maybe it's their fault for not saving for a crisis. This is the perfect opportunity to have them show us what hard workers they are. After all, if highly paid, they must be capable of superhuman work ethic. It's a great opportunity to have the banks show us how to pull one's self up by the boot straps.
In closing, I want to ask you one more question: If the banks get their risky investments insured, why can’t the average American get the same protection? People ask me as a young adult what I would like to see in politics. My answer is simple: convictions. Let’s investigate why a $20 billion bank failed, let’s investigate why FTX “lost” $9 billion in consumer money, let’s investigate why our elected officials are “better” at stock trades.
In short, madness is doing the same thing and expecting different results. It might be time to try something new and convict some criminals.
Robert Adams
Eau Claire
Brunette warrants support in race
I fully support Jake Brunette to be Clark County's next judge.
While working with Jake when he was county corporation counsel, Jake was honest, hardworking, intelligent and able to effectively communicate. He was always well prepared, very approachable with a commitment to finding answers, and professional.
As judge, Jake, who is a Clark County native, will use his broad experience to make decisions that represent the values of our county. We need good people in important positions in Clark County, and Jake is the right choice to be Clark County’s next judge. Jake is committed to Clark County and will make decisions to keep our communities safe and prosperous.
Join me in voting Jake Brunette for Clark County Judge on April 4.
Arlene Kodl
Thorp
Weight-loss drugs often expensive
The Leader-Telegram ran an AP story on March 9 entitled "What to know about prescription drugs promising weight loss."
As an obesity doctor treating this problem for the past 18 years or so, with low-carb therapeutic nutritional ketosis, I feel obligated to supplement that article with other things to "know."
Wegovy and Mounjaro (mentioned in the article) each sell for well over $1,000 per month. One's insurance may cover them but often do not. I suggest checking with insurance before calling any doctor about prescribing these.
The studies demonstrating the reported weight loss were conducted over 60-plus weeks (Wegovy) and 72 weeks (Mounjaro) - $14,000 to $17,000 worth of medication or more.
These are approved for "chronic use." So after weight loss, if one has not learned a more effective eating strategy long-term, continued use of these to maintain weight loss will be costly.
These studies are done in comparison to a placebo, typically a "balanced, calorie reduced diet" plus an exercise routine. They were not compared to low- or very low-carbohydrate nutritional plans. Low-carb eating can often achieve weight loss outcomes equal to or better than expensive medications and can be accomplished with no meds, only grocery store foods, and are very safe long term.
While I'm thrilled that pharma companies are focusing efforts on finding effective weight management tools, I am disappointed the author would not report the cost of these meds in a "What to know"-type article.
Further, it begs asking, why does WeightWatchers, a company with 60 years of experience as a successful "diet" firm, need to acquire a $132 million telemedicine obesity drug prescribing service?
These drugs seem to have great promise. Cost and unknown long-term safety and effectiveness are issues. Beware the sticker shock.
Dr. David Usher
Eau Claire
Progressive tradition at stake in race
Wisconsin voters face one of the most consequential elections in years on April 4 when Janet Protasiewicz meets Daniel Kelly in the race to fill an open state Supreme Court seat. Electing Protasiewicz will put the state on the road to returning to the progressive values that we value so dearly and that were hijacked in 2010 by former Gov. Scott Walker and his GOP acolytes in the Legislature.
Protasiewicz has made no bones about her desire to strike down the onerous 1849 law, now in effect, that robs all women in Wisconsin of the right to control what happens to their bodies during pregnancy. That law is an affront to all Wisconsin women, and only Protasiewicz's election will give those women any hope of restoring their reproductive rights in the foreseeable future.
Protasiewicz also advocates for changes to the anti-democratic legislative maps that have solidified Republican majorities in the Legislature and Congress, despite the fact that more Democratic than Republican votes were cast in the 2020 and 2024 elections. Again, only Protasiewicz's election would give those who value democracy any hope that sanity could be restored to how legislative and congressional districts are apportioned in Wisconsin.
This Supreme Court race has attracted a degree of attention not ever seen in Wisconsin, and rarely across the country. That's an indication of what is at stake: the possibility of returning Wisconsin to its proud progressive roots that were unfortunately discarded in the 2010 GOP takeover of the state Capitol.
Doug Mell
Eau Claire