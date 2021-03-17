Wisconsin wolf hunt a massacre
I heard about Wisconsin’s February wolf hunt on NPR’s “Science Friday” program.
The report was appalling: Twenty percent of Wisconsin’s gray wolf population killed in just three days, right in the middle of breeding season. These majestic animals were chased to exhaustion by snowmobiles, ATVs, packs of dogs and killed in steel-jawed, leg-hold traps and snares. One NPR scientist called it a massacre (not a hunt). Why did this happen?
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (under Donald Trump) de-listed Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan gray wolves. Due to de-listing, Wisconsin state law required a 2021 wolf hunt. So, the DNR planned a November 2021 hunt.
Then the Kansas-based Hunter Nation sued the WDNR, claiming their constitutional rights were violated. (Actually, they sued because they feared President Joe Biden would relist Wisconsin wolves under the federal Endangered Species Act, thus taking away their right to kill.)
The Jefferson Circuit Court Judge ruled in favor of Hunter Nation, ordering an immediate February wolf hunt. WDNR responded by selling 2,380 permits, resulting in 1,500 licenses to shoot 119 wolves. Hunters killed 216, almost double the state quota.
If hunting clubs can force unplanned, unscientific wolf hunts through circuit court orders, then Wisconsin’s DNR cannot protect our fragile, vulnerable wolf population. Wisconsin’s gray wolves need federal endangered species protection.
Eleanor Wolf
Eau Claire