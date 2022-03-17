Farmers care for our land, water
As dairy farmers, caring for the natural resources is an inherent part of what my family and I do each day.
Our aim is to bring benefit to the whole community, while preserving family farming as a way of life. This is why I’ve chosen to lead local farmers with a similar goal to use research, collaboration and financial resources to promote best farming practices that keep soil healthy and water clean.
The Western Wisconsin Conservation Council (WWCC) is a farmer-led nonprofit group of farmers dedicated to promoting water conservation, environmentally sound agricultural practices and community engagement. The group is composed of grain, dairy and livestock member farms in the Kinnickinnic, Rush and Willow River watersheds in Barron, Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.
Our community is starting to notice that there are fewer bare/dirt fields year-round. This is because we are utilizing a conservation practice of planting cover crops through the winter months to help hold soil and nutrients in our fields. From 2019 to 2021, WWCC members increased cover crop acres from 28,259 to 43,401 acres. That equates to more than 57,000 football fields. Nearly three quarters of the acres my farm manages are planted with cover crops, and we plan to increase that amount.
We always have the goal of being good neighbors. It’s a shared commitment that’s evident in the farmers in our conservation group. On National Ag Day this month (March 22), and every day, we are committed to being stewards of the land and water in our care and look forward to bringing in more practices that allow us to do just that.
Todd Doornink
Baldwin
Columnist should cover key issues
As an independent voter, I like to read thoughtful comments from the right and the left.
Byron York, who supports the political right, seems to be obsessed with poll numbers. Yes, we all should know that the president is not polling well. But we all should know by now that polls can be very wrong. Or have we all forgotten about how the poll numbers did not accurately reflect votes in the last two presidential elections?
So, enough with polls. How about some thoughts on what this country should be doing with regard to Ukraine? What should we be doing at the U.S./Mexican border? How about homelessness, taxes, infrastructure and religious freedom?
Give me your take on what we should be doing on these issues. And please, don’t bore me with your predictions.
Frank Lowry
Chippewa Falls
Defense of Putin is indefensible
As U.S. citizens immerse themselves in March Madness brackets, a war rages in Ukraine where the elderly, children and families are attacked by a Russian dictator who sent 200,000 troops to invade a virtually defenseless smaller country: No provocation; no justification; only hate, lies and a wanton ambition to restore the communist legacy of the defunct USSR.
A third of our American citizenry seems preoccupied with stupidly maintaining grievance over former President Donald Trump’s loss of the 2020 election and excessive partisanship over perceived injustice by our government’s attempts to protect its citizens by wearing masks and promoting COVID vaccines, viz., Robin Vos, Michael Gableman and state Republican legislators. A convoy of semi-trucks wastes energy and fuel traveling across country to lodge protests about using legal means to protect citizens against COVID. Juxtapose that hollow stance on antigovernment values with the displaced citizens of Ukraine whose support for democratic government is real and not based on fabricated conspiracy theories.
It is sickening to witness media accounts daily where Republicans spout Russian propaganda to undermine President Joe Biden’s unity campaign for NATO members to counteract Vladimir Putin’s attack. When our own Sen. Ron Johnson spews political rhetoric instead of standing with Ukraine, when our Congressman Tom Tiffany votes against support for Ukraine, when Fox News’ Tucker Carlson expresses adulation for Putin, many of us wonder: Where are American values now?
Are U.S. citizens so complacent that we cannot unite to call Russia’s invasion for what it is? Have Americans swallowed the Fox News Kool-Aid to the point where our moral compass no longer values democracy, the rule of law and maintaining the integrity of international boundaries? No, Carlson, Tiffany and Johnson. Your support for Putin’s immorality is wrong. Support Ukraine; stop aiding the enemy.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire
Learning lessons from the past
I found Rep. Ron Kinds’ unfounded worry about the U.S. directly protecting the free world from Russian aggression amusing. One would think Kind, as a long-serving congressman, would remember President Jimmy Carter calling up the 1970s Rapid Deployment Force, today’s CENTCOM, in support of the aborted U.S. military effort to free the U.S. embassy staff being held hostage by Iran.
The worry then, (as now), was that sending in a large force to confront Soviet forces, had the Soviets attacked the advance Operation Eagle Claw group, might, repeat might, lead to World War III. Our military services have made great strides in planning and conducting operations since Carters’ failure, as evidenced by the finding and dispatching of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.
Who am I? One of those on the flight line then as a young Marine Corps lance corporal. Freedom isn’t free.
Ralph Palmer
Chippewa Falls
God is really the one in control
To the person who wrote that (letter to the editor), I agree with him 100%.
If more people realized that God is in control, the better this world would be. Yes, He gave us a brain, which some people don’t use, but He also gave us common sense.
Thank you for writing that letter.
Sue Gullikson
Eau Claire
Source of energy is important
Are Wisconsin’s higher-education facilities, new and old, preparing for their students’ future by installing solar panels on all their educational buildings?
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls