For the past eight years, it has been my honor to serve the citizens of Wisconsin as a judge elected to serve on the District 3 Court of Appeals. I work with two other judges to review the decisions of 72 circuit court judges over 35 counties in northern Wisconsin, including the counties in the Chippewa Valley. My colleague, Judge Mark Seidl, retires this year. I write to encourage you to vote on Tuesday, April 6, for an experienced, honorable and independent judge to serve in his place — Judge Gregory Gill.
Gill has ably served the citizens of Wisconsin as a circuit court judge in Outagamie County for the past nine years. Prior to that, he was a litigation attorney with a well-respected family firm in Appleton. This breadth of real-world experience makes him well qualified to properly analyze the varied and often complex issues that come before the court of appeals, and to issue well-reasoned and fair decisions.
A court of appeals judge is nonpartisan — neither Democrat nor Republican. Gill has proven to be a hard-working, diligent and intelligent judge who decides cases based upon the law and facts, not based upon his preconceived notions of what the law should be.
Judge Gill’s fair-minded, impartial decision-making, his intellect, and his integrity have earned him the respect and support of many of his circuit court colleagues and the judges on the courts of appeal across the state. He is also endorsed by law enforcement officials, prosecutors, defense counsel and countless community leaders.
Please join me in voting for Judge Gregory Gill on April 6. If you would like more information about Judge Gill, please visit judgegreggill.com.
Lisa Stark
Eau Claire
Writer misses mark on vaccinations
The Voice of the People letter on March 15, “Religious leaders address vaccines,” raised issues regarding “abortion-tainted COVID vaccines” important to many sincere people and their perspectives should be respected. But clarification is needed.
According to the North Dakota Health Department (tinyurl.com/wpy62pac), “Early in the development of mRNA vaccine technology, fetal cells were used for ‘proof of concept’ or to characterize the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.” However, “the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna do not require the use of any fetal cell cultures in order to manufacture the vaccine.
“The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were found to be ethically uncontroversial by the pro-life policy organization the Charlotte Lozier Institute. Further, the Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities, a committee within the (U.S.) Conference of Catholic Bishops, has stated, ‘neither Pfizer nor Moderna used an abortion-derived cell line in the development or production of the vaccine. However, such a cell line was used to test the efficacy of both. ... While neither vaccine is completely free from any use of abortion-derived cell lines, in these two cases the use is very remote from the initial evil of the abortion ... one may receive any of the clinically recommended vaccines in good conscience ... such vaccines (do) not involve immoral cooperation in abortion.’”
“The ... vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson did require the use of fetal cell cultures ... in order to produce and manufacture the vaccine.”
“The Catholic Church and the Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission have both stated that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine that required fetal cell lines for production or manufacture is morally acceptable.”
Remarks from Father Chad Ripperger and Bishops Joseph Strickland and Athanasius Schneider are not in line with those from larger structures in their religion.
Ken Adler
Eau Claire
Issues persist for LGBT+ community
Randy Rickman, publisher of our local newspaper, wrote recently about a proposal to add an Equal Rights Amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution. This amendment would guarantee equality for all people regardless of gender, gender identity or sexuality so that rights can not be “interpreted away” by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
In that op-ed, Rickman stated that he objected to the proposal because he doesn’t “believe there is a high level of harassment and discrimination” facing people in the LGBT+ community who live in Wisconsin. The publisher’s op-ed piece ended with a challenge to prove him wrong, a verbal gauntlet thrown down at the feet of LGBT+ people here in Eau Claire as well as their straight friends and family members.
Here’s the thing, however; Rickman didn’t offer any clarification on what constitutes “high level harassment” or a scale by which people could measure levels of harassment people are experiencing. Does having landlords refuse to rent to someone because of their sexuality or who they’re married to qualify? What about being evicted by a landlord or being fired because employers find out someone is transgender? Does Rickman need to see more bullying and beatings of people because of their gender or sexuality? Does he need to see lynchings or credible threats of that sort of violence?
Maybe Rickman doesn’t see any harassment of people in the LGBT+ community at all. It exists, Mr. Rickman, and you know what? You are in charge of a newspaper, with a newsroom staff who works for you. Use that power to allow people who have been harmed by prejudice and hatred to share our stories without having to out ourselves, again, in a society that prefers that we be invisible in order to be safe.
David Behling
Chippewa Falls
Vatican addresses key virus points
You might get the impression from a letter to the editor on March 15 that it would be wrong to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The writer gives voice to three Roman Catholic leaders who are concerned with the vaccines’ links to aborted fetuses.
While this is a concern to the Catholic Church, it should be made perfectly clear that according to the Congregation For the Doctrine of the Faith straight from the Vatican, “all vaccinations recognized as clinically safe and effective can be used in good conscience ... .” The December 21, 2020, letter goes on to say that while vaccination is not a moral obligation, those who aren’t vaccinated have a responsibility to avoid risking the health of other unvaccinated and vulnerable people.
Peter Habled
Eau Claire