When the first pilgrims touched the eastern shore of this land, they never imagined the myriad wonders it would reveal. What a treasure, brimming with lush forests, rivers, deserts, prairies, plains, seascapes, majestic mountains and lakeshore.
Through our history, our cathedral has been a vast and ever-changing sky, our alter the great mountains. In the shadow of such natural wonders, generations toiled to make America what it is today. Through sweat and tears and vision and virtue, America grew to become the greatest country in the world, freedom’s powerful champion.
From the start, there were those who would try to destroy freedom, who would steal the precious bounty of this land. They were defeated by patriots who put country above self to protect us, sacrificing their blood and their health to keep our land and our people safe and free.
Today another generation has taken up the cause of liberty and justice in the world. Their sacrifice preserves these wonderful places. Because Americans in uniform put their lives on the line, you and I can rest easy, can walk safely down our streets, can marvel at our autumn leaves and fragrant spring flowers.
These thoughts are dedicated to America’s devoted veterans, who have long preserved our nation and our way of life. They also pay homage to people like you, who care for the millions of heroes wounded in our defense.
Paul Halvorsen
Arcadia
Be wary of trend toward autocracies
I don’t think most of America realizes the situation we are in and what we may be up against.
The trend right now in the world is toward autocracy, with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump being just two of the most obvious examples.
This trend is very scary.
I remember letters from our German family in the 1940s telling us how teachers were indoctrinating their children in the Nazi way.
We can’t go down that awful road.
We must understand that democracies are fragile institutions that need to be protected.
It could all slip away if we don’t pay attention and vote for candidates who will defend our democracy and our freedom to vote.