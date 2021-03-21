Issues at southern border persist
Everyone has been on board, for the issue was a migrant issue related to “a search for a better life.” Now we are rescuing Haitians, Asians, Romanians, Middle Easterners, etc. They, too, are in search of a better life through Mexico; the southern border is open for business.
First it was difficult, once a “challenge” and now a humanitarian crises. The latter one sounds very noble. What is really happening is that we, as people, are participating in the biggest smuggling scheme ever perpetrated on the southern border of Texas.
We are participants in something very evil, namely human trafficking and human discrimination, and unwittingly have become partners with the drug cartels, such as MS-13, etc. With a pen stroke, this untenable situation was created.
If our country becomes too overwhelmed, perhaps we will not be able to aid anyone. Washington seems to be unable to grasp the situation or chooses not to explore the possibility that something was being done with a measure of success by the previous administration. Meanwhile, the buses will keep rolling, to who knows where, exacerbating the COVID-19 and financial stability situations of many states.
The cartels and lawless entities are well fed and we keep being participants in this scenario.
Yes, we do have family in McAllen, Dallas, Corpus Christi, Pawnee, San Antonio, Houston, etc., and we winter in south Texas.
John and Zoila Ramires Drost
Eau Claire
Follow science on legalizing weed
So Gov. Tony Evers wants to use his budget to legalize marijuana, a Class 1 drug. He sees an opportunity to raise $160 million of new taxes to spend on schools and the “disadvantaged.” What will he think of legalizing next? Child porn, heroin, fentanyl? These products seem also to be in great demand, based upon arrest records, and could produce additional millions for the Democrats to spend on “needed services.”
Evers seems not to have considered science when coming up with his hare-brained idea.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana is the most commonly used psychotropic drug in the U.S. after alcohol. Its use among eighth to 10th graders is growing rapidly. The amount of THC in marijuana has been growing steadily in the past few decades. It is no longer the “harmless substance” of the 1960s. Heavy use has significantly damaging short- and long-term effects. It can be particularly harmful to child development during and after pregnancy. Its use is linked to lower birth weights and increased risk of brain and behavioral problems in babies. Long-term use has been linked to mental illnesses such as hallucinations and paranoia, even worsening schizophrenia symptoms. It is also linked to depression and anxiety.
Marijuana use can lead to addiction. Research shows that 9% to 30% of users may develop some degree of marijuana use disorder. People who begin using marijuana before age 18 are four to seven times more likely than adults to develop a marijuana use disorder.
Our local Republican representatives have expressed opposition to this dangerous budget provision. The two Democrats have announced their support. Please thank the Republicans and ask the Democrats to reconsider their position based on the science.
John Torgerson
Eau Claire
Context needed in some discussions
I recently was at my doctor’s. As soon as I arrived she immediately focused on “stopping the spread.”
I stopped her right there. I explained to her that Grandma Trudy and I have been social distancing, wearing masks and have had both our COVID-19 vaccines.
I was so proud of myself as I explained to her. Then I realized, she was talking about my weight.
Tony Huppert
Spring Valley