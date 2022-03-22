Christianity should be on display
In this season of Lent, Christians remember how Jesus suffered and died for our sins. We do this in a variety of ways, including raising the cross.
We in Whitehall are proud of our cross, lit at night, high on a hill. We light a star in the same location at Christmas.
Each year, we read of some city where an individual takes issue with the beautiful Christian traditions, mostly out of ignorance.
As Bishop Fulton Sheen, bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse, said many years ago, “Why are those who are notoriously undisciplined and unmoral also most contemptuous of religion and morality? They are trying to solace their own unhappy lives by pulling the happy down to their abysmal depths. ... Broadmindedness, when it means indifference to right and wrong, eventually ends in a hatred of what is right. ... If you do not worship God, you worship something, and nine times out of ten it will be yourself.”
If you’re searching for total inclusiveness, you will never find it on this Earth, or even in Heaven. Not everyone chooses to go there.
Deanne Sczepanski
Whitehall
Hobble Putin with clean energy
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “is a war underwritten by oil and gas, a war whose most crucial weapon may be oil and gas, a war we can’t fully engage because we remain dependent on oil and gas,” writes activist Bill McKibben.
Harvard economist Jason Furman notes Russia’s economy is “incredibly unimportant in the global economy except for oil and gas,” which account for 60% of Russia’s exports and around $500 million in revenue daily.
Vladimir Putin is calculating the prospect of $5/gallon gasoline will prevent the West from cutting oil and gas imports and hitting Russia where it really hurts. It took two weeks for the U.S. to finally ban Russian fossil fuel imports. Europe has yet to follow suit.
This ongoing oil dependence not only empowers Putin, air pollution from burning fossil fuels kills millions yearly and is rapidly heating the planet. Crystallizing the connection, the latest dire Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report was released within days of Russia’s invasion.
Rapidly adopting clean energy — whose prices have plummeted over the past decade — would hamstring Putin’s evil ambitions while cleaning the air and stabilizing the climate. A West that drove electric vehicles powered by solar, wind, hydro and nuclear and buildings with ultra-efficient electric heat pumps would not be pulling its punches and continuing to fund Russian aggression.
Support the brave people of Ukraine by encouraging your elected officials to speed clean energy deployment. In the face of Putin’s tyranny, consider it your patriotic duty.
Dan Herscher
Birchwood