LaBuda’s influence decidedly positive
For 30 years, I had had the privilege of serving as team physician for Menomonie High School’s football team.
Joe LaBuda is a good friend, obviously a great coach, and a special man. I am thankful my son and son-in-law could be a part of the Menomonie football experience.
Medically, Joe cared about players’ welfare. I would be asked to do physicals for players who couldn’t afford that. Or be asked if I could work on a player to be sure it was safe for them to play. Joe never asked me to return an athlete to a game when in my opinion it was unsafe.
Joe knew how to bring out the players’ best. They learned the value of hard work. They learned how to be part of a team working for a common goal. Starters learned the importance of cheering for second- and third-team players when they got to play.
A favorite image of Menomonie football occurred after one of the state championships. A player holding the trophy shouted, “I am scout team O.” He knew he was an important part of the team even if not a starter.
I was struck by one of Joe’s quotes in the Feb. 23 article on his retirement. “God’s not going to care how many wins you had when that time comes. You hope that the program had an effect on young men’s lives.” A few years ago, I was fishing with four young men who had played for Joe early in his career. Joe threw his hat a bit more back then. Then one of the guys said: “My parents would say — and I would agree — that I would be a different man today if I hadn’t played football for Joe LaBuda.”
Mission accomplished, Joe.
Dr. Jim Walker
Menomonie