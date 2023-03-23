Community pools are often invaluable
Should we have a swimming pool in Chippewa Falls? I think we should.
It will save at least one life.
It will be the life of a child who learned to swim in our pool.
His or her life may not be saved this year or next; it could be saved years from now. But the point is, he or she learned to swim in our pool now ... while young.
I speak as a grandfather who was extremely happy when my kids taught their kids how to swim when they were young and as a happy great-grandfather when the next generation did the same thing.
I speak as a former lifeguard who made swimming rescues in Lake Michigan many years ago, who was the waterfront director at a YMCA summer camp, who taught many little boys to swim, who helped retrieve bodies of people who drowned ... and who learned to swim at a community swimming pool when I was young.
Community swimming pools should not be expected to make money. Yes, an entrance fee should be charged, but to reduce costs, not to make a profit. The pool is an enhancement to the community. The entrance fee should help reduce the cost, but making a profit would be nickel-and-diming our people instead of appreciating and caring for them.
Robert F. Bodeau
Eau Claire
Candidates warrant support on April 4
Wisconsin public education was once rated in the top two in the nation.
After a couple of Republican governors, the egregious gerrymandering of our legislative districts and their unwarranted funding of private education, we are well down in the rankings. Our Republican representatives’ goal to privatize public education is still at work.
For Eau Claire school board, I recommend Lori Bica and Jarrett Dement, two people who are interested in children and education and will resist attempts to politicize the educational process.
For Supreme Court, cast your ballot for Janet Protasiewicz. She will assure fair play in elections and work to reform our badly gerrymandered districts. Also, she will protect women against the dictates of Taliban-inspired rules. What is next on the Republican agenda for females? A burka, no education, child marriage ... ? Protasiewicz will deliver all opinions based on honesty and integrity: there will be no clandestine money exchanged.
Charlie Kwick
Eau Claire
Many benefit from work on EC roads
I don't live in the city limits of Eau Claire but I do live in Eau Claire County.
I am already paying $60 (two vehicles) for a wheel tax. I have been thinking of moving to Eau Claire to be closer to things. If the wheel tax passes at $30 per vehicle, I would be paying $60 more a year.
Someone else who wrote in to Voice of the People asked about all the other people who are in the Eau Claire area that would not be paying the wheel tax. What about all the people that live in Chippewa County, Buffalo County, Trempealeau County and Dunn County that drive our roads every day?
Maybe we should just put up toll booths and then everyone would pay their share to get into Eau Claire.
Mary Lou Parker
Eleva
Judges deem Protasiewicz a 'unifier'
We, the undersigned, are supporting Judge Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Together we have over 45 years of service as circuit court judges, and we believe Protasiewicz is the best choice on April 4. She has served over 25 years as an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County representing the people of the state of Wisconsin. She has served as circuit court judge in Milwaukee for almost 10 years. In her nearly 35 years of public service, she has proven to be dedicated to the rule of law and upholding citizens’ rights.
Protasiewicz shares our Wisconsin values and will be a good fit on our Supreme Court with her practical and common sense approach to the law. In addition to her extensive professional experience, she is a very nice down-to-earth person who will be a unifier and not a divider.
Remember to vote on or before April 4.
Rod Smeltzer, Menomonie,
James Peterson and Bill Stewart
Growth expected in Chippewa Falls
Buyers will be coming to Chippewa Falls because of the new stores that are are being built next to the Ford dealership.
The traffic there will be an ongoing plus for that area of Chippewa. Those new stores will only brave the path for even more stores to be built in that area. That will lead Chippewa to a new era of what will come to that city.
Look at Altoona and what is there since Woodman's cut trees and laid cement. Some people call it Little Altoona. What will they call that new area that Festival Foods, Culvers and Kwik Trip stores started, Little Chip?
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls