City may need to reallocate funds
I have been following with interest the proposal by the Eau Claire City Council to enact a wheel tax.
Initially, I was very supportive of the idea. The pothole-riddled roads in Eau Claire have never been worse. Driving anywhere has become an angst-filled challenge. However, after reading the L-T article ("Wheel tax Q&A"), my initial enthusiasm has faded.
It appears that the revenue from the proposed new wheel tax would go into a bucket for “transportation projects,” which is used for road construction, creating more crosswalks, and installing new lights and traffic signals. But not for road repairs. The City Council admitted the budget for road repairs has actually gone down in the last decade, from $7.2 million to $5.5 million. Therein lies the rub.
The City Council has done a terrific job allocating funds for a myriad of projects that have enhanced the beauty and attractiveness of Eau Claire for residents and tourists. Perhaps a reallocation of funds is needed to increase the road maintenance budget. Good roads may not be a tourist attraction but bad roads can be a tourist distraction and a headache for local residents.
Joanna Rick
Eau Claire
Some in denial are now in office
On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob attacked the nation's Capitol. Their goal was to keep Congress from counting the electoral votes. They wanted to keep Donald Trump in the White House and keep Joe Biden out of the White House, even though Biden had been elected president.
As a result, police were attacked and several were injured. Monetary damages to property came to $2.7 million. More than 2,000 rioters entered the Capitol building; many of them occupied, vandalized and looted. Others assaulted the Capitol Police. And yet, we have those who claim there was no riot. Among them are several newly elected U.S. representatives. How odd that the very people who supported the riot are in Congress.
Several hundred rioters were put on trial and many are now in jail, and we have a "newscaster" claiming the whole thing was peaceful. He should talk to those Capitol Police who were there. Perhaps they can tell him about the gallows that was erected or the offices that were vandalized.
Finally, we have those who claim, without evidence, that the 2020 election was fixed. One of them wants to be president. Again.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire
Abortions put the future at risk
Recently, I have seen the smear tactics of both candidates running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Oh, it says they are from other people, but both sides know where the ads are coming from.
As I think of their stands, one anti-abortion and one pro-abortion, I often wonder if either side has seen what an abortion does to the baby. I saw a tape long ago of an abortion and became ill by it. I believe that a woman has the right to have sex if she wants to. However, one of the results of sex is pregnancy. Once a woman is pregnant, the sides believe totally differently. One side believes that a woman has to have rights to her own body, while the other thinks the woman has performed her options. Yes, some women, less than 1%, need an abortion to live.
I have recently lost my sister. It has made me think how precious life is and how short a period of time we have here on Earth. Without these babies, we lose in the areas of the arts, sciences and mathematics women who could make a contribution to our society.
I know this is a volatile area, but we need to think about what will happen in the future. Abortion has not been the answer to this point, and I don't think it will be in the future.
Frank Jury
Eau Claire
Protasiewicz warrants our votes
The upcoming April 4 Wisconsin Supreme Court justice election takes me back to when I saw the U.S. Constitution.
Our Supreme Court candidates are Judges Janet Protasiewicz and Daniel Kelly. For me, the choice is clear. Judge Protasiewicz states voting maps should be reviewed to ensure fair representation. Judge Kelly said he sees no reason to revisit voting maps, even though Wisconsin has the most unfair voting maps in America. The U.S. Constitution states every citizen has the right to free and fair elections, with equal representation.
Regarding health care choices, Protasiewicz believes Wisconsinites deserve the freedom to make personal health care decisions. Kelly believes law should dictate choices. Women's lives are in peril, without adequate prenatal and maternal health care. Maternal deaths are increasing. Their lives matter.
Candidates are required to file an income source statement. On that of Protasiewicz, it listed the state of Wisconsin for 35 years of court service. Kelly's listed nearly $120,000 for work that included advising on the fake electors scheme and the 2020 election review by Michael Gableman, even though recounts, court decisions and prior investigations found no evidence of fraud.
Protasiewicz supports upholding election results, fair voting maps, personal health care choices, and recusal laws for justices. Her opponent voices opposition to each. It's up to you Wisconsinites.
Lenore Mercer, RN
Menomonie
Vote Bowe for town chairman
After 10 years as Eagle Point town chairman, I am not seeking re-election for the office. I greatly appreciated the opportunity to serve the residents of Eagle Point and to realize many accomplishments along with other dedicated town board members with whom I served during my five terms in office.
I am supporting Rick Bowe for chairman and encourage town residents to vote for him on April 4. Rick has served two terms as a Town Board supervisor and five years as the chairperson of the town’s Planning Commission. He has a strong background in financing, business and employee management, and community involvement. During his two terms on the Town Board, Rick has played a key role in monitoring budgets and assuring that the town is following sound accounting practices.
Eagle Point has the most road miles and the second largest valuation and population of the 23 towns in Chippewa County. In larger towns throughout the state, the town chairman serves more as an administrator than a chairman and must be able to commit the time and energy to the daily demands of the position. In my 10 years as town chairman, residents and others doing business with the town have noted and appreciated my quick response to requests for answers and assistance, and my availability for daytime meetings, appointments and immediate response to developments in the town. Rick is fully retired and can provide the time to deal with the daily tasks that come with the position. His availability and dedication will assure continuing prompt service to the residents and businesses in Eagle Point.
Please vote for Rick Bowe on April 4.
Dennis Ferstenou
Chippewa Falls
All should pay fair share of tax
Is the proposed wheel tax a regressive tax or simply not fair?
I would argue that it is both, but mostly unfair. It’s regressive because it more than likely takes a larger percentage of income from low-income groups, e.g., students and workers of lower paying jobs who use the streets and roads. It is unfair because it doesn’t tax all users, e.g., large trucks, buses, RVs, etc. It also doesn’t tax those who receive significant indirect benefit, e.g, those who have goods and services delivered via the streets and roads to their homes and businesses. Nor does it consider the benefit to all those who live in a community that thrives because it has a decent infrastructure supported by its streets and roads.
I don’t mind paying $30 if it is needed. I wouldn’t mind paying the equivalent of $50 or more if that is how it would impact my real estate tax bill because then, in my opinion, it would be fair and I would be comfortable in knowing that all who benefit, directly and indirectly, from street and road repair and improvement are paying their fair share.
Ken Smith
Eau Claire
Let's not overburden taxpayers
I am troubled by the city’s quest for additional revenue from the proposed wheel tax.
As a taxpayer, I recall a recent property assessment revaluation that caused my taxes to increase by 7%, a school referendum and an emergency services referendum.
This past summer there were at least four boom cranes in operation in the downtown area. This may give some citizens a warm fuzzy feeling about all of the exciting construction going on in the downtown area. As a taxpayer, it gave me the opportunity to reflect on who is paying for all of this and what it is costing.
Virtually all were subsidized with taxpayer funds in the form of direct cash incentives, deferred property taxes, or a combination of the two. The city recently paid the developer of the Current, on Oxford Avenue, an additional $1 million to complete a second apartment building, which had been part of a subsidized agreement to begin with. Then there is the Transit Center, where we have committed an additional $5 million to complete the upper floors in addition to funds committed earlier. There are many other projects that I do not have the details on, but I hope you can begin to see where I am headed with this.
The City Council and city leadership bear a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers of this city; ensuring their tax dollars are spent wisely. I believe there are competing interests at work when vying for tax dollars, and right now those keen on building Eau Claire’s downtown into a destination for the surrounding area are winning out.
It is wrong to burden taxpayers with this wheel tax, and we need a moratorium on additional taxpayer subsidized building projects until the city’s finances stabilize.
Lynn Yolitz
Eau Claire
Consider the path of adoption
I always feel sad when I hear about abortions. I wish that the babies could be born and given up for adoption.
When one of our daughters and her husband learned that they would not be able to have children, they decided quickly that they would adopt children. They adopted three of them.
These children were brought up in a Christian home and had the opportunity to attend Christian schools. One of them has now made their parents grandparents and us great-grandparents.
I am sure there are other couples who would be happy to experience parenthood. Think about that and pray about it.
Susan Lau
Eau Claire