Trumpism puts all in danger
The recent suffering of Texans in the cold has caused many to question how such an “island” in the U.S. electric grid could be allowed to exist. Deregulation ideology has been offered as the answer: Create an independent electrical island for Texas, unconnected to the U.S.
We watch daily as the disciples of the same ideology continue to idolize Donald Trump, refusing to believe the 2020 election results because he promoted the big lie that the election was fraudulent and that he won it; they staged the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Such assaults on our democratic republic are a result of the misguided effort to tailor each person’s own “pursuit of happiness” by telling lies and fabricating conspiracy theories to make these seem plausible. In this way each person can overcome being an insignificant part of the masses and structure his/her own reality.
All the while, the weaver of the big lie about the election (and many others) in four years created an entire new reality for those whose undying belief in him fostered new dimensions of reality. While the destroyer of our post office system, the cager of children, the denier of COVID, the co-conspirator with Vladimir Putin, the purveyor of tax cuts for the ultra-rich, the destroyer of climate change regulations, and the supporter of authoritarianism has sold out America. And his undying sycophants continue to undermine our democratic values and system of governance.
I urge all citizens to heed the warnings for whom the bell tolls: These altered realities from Trump and his would-be supporters threaten all of us.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire