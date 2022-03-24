Elephant in the room addressed
An informal definition of this expression in the online Cambridge Dictionary states: “If you say there is an elephant in the room, you mean that there is an obvious problem or difficult situation that people do not want to talk about.”
This expression comes to mind when I read the article in the Leader-Telegram recently about a meeting that was held by U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany in the Chippewa Valley. Tiffany stated that utilities are making great profit from subsidies for rental of farmland for solar fields. He claims that this is raising rental costs for farmers seeking more land to farm. There are no statistics cited on the amount of land that is being “diverted” to solar power.
And, speaking of elephants, the Environmental and Energy Study Institute estimates U.S. direct subsidies to the fossil fuel industry at $20 billion per year.
What was unspoken at this meeting is the need to transition at a rapid pace to renewable sources of power. While the current high gas prices are extremely difficult for Americans, it doesn’t mean the dangerous warming of the planet will stop. Americans recognize this and want action.
Tiffany makes no mention of a solar farm in his district in Rhinelander. The community is very proud of the Hodag Solar farm. The farm is on 50 acres of land right next to the city and owned by Wisconsin Public Service. It produces enough energy to power more than 2,000 homes for the local community.
Tiffany does not tell you that utility companies are very busy purchasing and producing more renewable energy while retiring coal-fired plants that create pollution and cause harm to human health. Our economy is moving in this direction and Congress should too.
Sue Suechting
Elk Mound
A tsunami of referendums nears
I count 73 school district referenda on the April 5 election. Millions and millions of dollars, folks.
I think west-central Wisconsin and other areas of this state better start electing candidates that will represent their constituents, all their constituents. My demographic, retired seniors living on fixed incomes, is being completely ignored in Madison and has been for some time.
It’s no secret that many property tax dollars already go to school districts. My understanding is that any eligible voter in a school district can vote, but it’s the property tax payer that gets the tab. Some would ask: “Where’s the skin in the game?” In a time of high inflation and the cost of everything going up, I wonder how people living on fixed incomes will adjust.
The way I see it is that passed referendums in this state are laying debt on our children and grandchildren. The payback on these referenda can be decades. Makes me wonder how many school district referendums will pop up in the November general election. Time will tell.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
Golden Fleece Award appropriate
The state Assembly’s top Republican leader squandered $676,000 of your tax dollars.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was paid $676,000 to examine the 2020 election. His report calls for decertifying the 2020 election, eliminating 528 voter drop boxes and abolishing the bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission. He attacked nursing home residents as being mentally unfit to vote.
Republican and Democratic election experts have debunked his report and recommendations. Gableman’s report produced no evidence of fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election. Both parties supported the use of ballot boxes during the pandemic.
The election commission was created by the Republican-dominated Legislature in 2015 to administer and enforce election laws. The report gives no proof that the bipartisan commission was malfeasant in the administration of election laws. Over 1,100 Wisconsin election clerks oppose the elimination of the Wisconsin Election Commission.
Regarding nursing home residents voting, who is qualified to deem a resident as incompetent to vote? As a senior, I find this claim blatantly discriminatory and a slippery slope.
Even more laughable is Gableman’s claim that the Center for Tech and Civic Life’s gift of $8.8 million to help run elections across the state “violates the Wisconsin law prohibiting election bribery.” The facts: Three lawsuits arguing that the grant funding was illegal under state law have been rejected.
Wisconsin taxpayers paid $676,000 for a partisan report that is nothing more than propaganda and misinformation designed to weaken voter confidence. The fact is, Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.
John Krizek
Hudson
Arcadia candidate wrong choice
It is the season of colorful yard signs indicating it is community election time. Therefore, I wish to speak about our upcoming mayoral election in Arcadia. I wish to focus my attention on candidate John Kimmel.
Keep in mind, candidate Kimmel was recalled and removed from the office of mayor of Arcadia on Nov. 24, 2015. The reason for this recall was that Mayor Kimmel was, according to the recall petition, misappropriating city funds and not listening to public feedback about sand mine issues.
Kimmel responded to the accusations of misappropriating funds and not listening to the public on the fracking issue as being false. The electorate had spoken not in his favor: 69.46% of the electorate favored his recall.
The sand mine issue went bust in Arcadia as well as in other nearby communities. Canadian Sands, the sand mine attached to Arcadia, owes back taxes to the city to this day.
In my opinion, the council meetings lead by Kimmel were not cordial or even sometimes civil. Inappropriate outbursts by Kimmel aimed at council members were recorded. One of these meetings, which was on Nov. 16, 2015, was recorded on video and aired on YouTube (youtu.be/hF5LBZmU8XE). Other inappropriate outbursts by council members against other members were not controlled by Kimmel.
Arcadia City Council members received little or no agenda information prior to many meetings under Kimmel’s administration. Having the information ahead of the meeting would have helped in understanding and digesting agenda items to make proper decisions. We came to the meetings basically blind to the agenda items. Today the council members receive a packet of information to help make proper decisions approximately five to six days prior to a meeting.
People of Arcadia, Kimmel is not a good choice for mayor.
Todd Fetsch
Former Arcadia City Council member
Forum on mayoral race nearing
Menomonie is facing an important election on April 5, with the potential to make major changes to our city leadership.
Local residents have an opportunity to get to know our mayor candidates, Ashley Asher and incumbent Randy Knaack. The candidates will be featured at a Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium at Menomonie High School.
The deadline for submitting questions from the public has expired. I apologize for not getting that information to Leader-Telegram readers earlier.
I hope the auditorium is filled with interested voters. I want the best for Menomonie, which I affectionately call my little town.
Margo J. Hecker
Menomonie