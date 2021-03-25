Biden misses mark on stimulus, border
Recently a letter to the editor called Sen. Ron Johnson on the carpet for stalling the next wave of stimulus checks. Actually, what Johnson was trying to do was let the American people know that of the wildly expensive “stimulus package” only about 9% to 20% percent of it actually is going to help people hit hard by the virus. The rest of it was pure pork, funding special interests of the Democratic Party. Space does not allow me to list the many foolish things the money was earmarked for.
Meanwhile we have a real crisis on the southern border. The southern border was safe up until Joe Biden got in and now it is a hell hole. The Biden administration refused to even talk with the border states about what is happening. Many children are coming alone. Who knows what happens to these poor kids on the way here?
The holding places are overflowing with people trying to get in and people have been caught from enemy countries trying to get in as well as just countries south of us. They are allowing illegals into the country with no COVID test and some have the virus. They refuse to even send vaccinations to the Border Patrol that has been pulled off from watching the border and are now processing the illegals pouring in. No money is being spent on that situation at all from the stimulus money. Somethin’ ain’t right folks.
Elizabeth Register
Eau Claire
CPAC display a disturbing visual
When I saw a picture of the golden statue of Donald Trump at the CPAC meeting, I immediately thought of the story of the Israelites worshiping the statue of the golden calf in the Old Testament book of Exodus.
When Moses saw this idol worship, his anger burned “and he took the calf which they had made and burned it with fire, and ground it to powder, and scattered it over the surface of the water, and made the sons of Israel drink it.”
This is strong medicine, something Trump worshipers could use a dose of as an antidote to all the poison Kool-Aid they’ve been drinking. Prosit.
David Johnson
Eau Claire
Our tax money lifts positive projects
With so many issues confronting America now from those who so easily spread hate and anger, it is difficult to be appalled anymore; rather, we seem to be numbed.
Two issues that struck me lately include first the number of signs against “socialism” and secondly how some would have us return to the one-room school house.
I feel sorry for what they are missing. Never enjoying a ballgame or picnic in Carson Park, never camping in a county park or using a public landing to enjoy kayaking or boating, not taking advantage of what our university provides, never hiking or biking local trails and so much more provided by all of us — with government dollars — for all of us.
And to think they have to hire their own police and have their garden hoses at the ready in case of a home fire. A stimulus check would come in handy, but one must assume they will not accept it. They must be angry knowing folks in Texas and Mississippi are getting help from FEMA.
To those who would go back in time, perhaps they need to be honest about our lessons. Did we hear about women, Blacks and Native Americans and their role in developing and protecting America? Were we taught the truths and complete stories of those who were not white faced daily?
We still see the nastiness of too many who vilify others based upon their financial status or where they work or still the color of their skin. And the meanness comes not only from our neighbors and even family but those we elect to serve all Americans.
We must sit down with others who are not like us and listen — yes — listen to their stories and share our values and concerns.
Steve Anderson
Eau Claire
Race-baiting comments concerning
I recently contacted the office of Rep. Tom Tiffany regarding the COVID-19 pandemic relief bill, and a few days ago I received a reply. I was grateful for his responsiveness to my concerns, but the first sentence of his letter bothered me a great deal:
“Thank you for contacting me with your thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China.”
Why in the world did he include the last five words of that sentence? Surely everyone knows by now that the virus was thought to have originated in China, so stating it was unnecessary. And if, instead, we were suffering from a virus that was thought to have originated in, say, Sweden, would Tiffany have noted that in his opening sentence? I strongly doubt it.
Unwarranted statements like those made by Tiffany and other politicians call attention to a racial minority in this country and associate them with a crisis that they had absolutely nothing to do with. As a result, violence and hate crimes directed at Asian Americans are at an all-time high. I have two Asian American nieces. They were adopted from Korea when they were very young girls and are now lovely women. It breaks my heart that they are being subjected to anti-Asian bias and hatred.
I call on Tiffany and the other politicians who have been conducting this race-baiting to cut the line.
Mary Jo Nissen
Balsam Lake