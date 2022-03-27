Political mailings spur questions
By now, many of you have received what seems to be an endless stream of slick, multi-colored flyers in the mail. Each flyer features the picture of a concerned Wisconsin citizen, identified by first name and initial only, describing what a reprobate and grifter our Sen. Ron Johnson is.
Each flyer has a different gripe; he is too rich, he voted for the Trump tax cuts and (gasp!) he actually benefited from those stimulative tax cuts, as did nearly every Wisconsin taxpayer. The “factual statements” attributed to the pictured citizens are, at best, misleading and certainly deceptive.
The originator of these political hit pieces is disclosed as “Opportunity Wisconsin,” with no address given. Little is known about “Opportunity Wisconsin,” other than it is a 501©(4) nonprofit, according to the IRS.
The names of its contributors cannot be learned according to law. This is referred to, in political circles, as “dark money.” It does disclose a list of “advisors,” which includes an Eau Claire City Council member and a UW-EC professor, both with strong leftist views.
Perhaps a curious member of our media will ask Alex Lasry, Mandela Barnes or Sarah Godlewski the names of the tech millionaires and billionaires who are anonymously donating the millions of dollars being spent to influence our Senate race. I won’t hold my breath.
John W. Torgerson
Eau Claire
Forum on mayoral race nearing
Menomonie is facing an important election on April 5, with the potential to make major changes to our city leadership.
Local residents have an opportunity to get to know our mayor candidates, Ashley Asher and incumbent Randy Knaack. The candidates will be featured at a Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium at Menomonie High School.
The deadline for submitting questions from the public has expired. I apologize for not getting that information to Leader-Telegram readers earlier.
I hope the auditorium is filled with interested voters. I want the best for Menomonie, which I affectionately call my little town.
Margo J. Hecker
Menomonie
Factor ACA into voting decision
When I heard Sen. Ron Johnson commit to prioritizing repealing the Affordable Care Act if the GOP were to regain power, I was beside myself. The ACA has been crucial in allowing me to get the care I need, at a reasonable cost while not worrying about being discriminated against.
Like many Wisconsinites, I have a number of preexisting conditions that, without the ACA, would cause insurance companies to either deny me or try to price gouge me. These conditions also mean that I take my doctors appointments seriously — without the ACA, I wouldn’t be able to afford going to the doctors.
The Affordable Care Act allows me to feel secure in my insurance, knowing that my coverage is fairly priced, accessible and I will not be kicked off for conditions beyond my control. And I’m not alone in this — millions of Wisconsinites rely on the Affordable Care Act for a variety of reasons. Ensuring your state has access to health care should be something our senator fights for, not actively works to take away.
We deserve better, Wisconsinites. We deserve a senator who actually puts us first, who works to make sure the most vulnerable people are protected without going bankrupt and who listens to our needs. This November, I urge folks to think about their friends, family and neighbors who rely on the Affordable Care Act and vote Johnson out.
Tina Pohlman
La Crosse