In support of Brunette for judge
I have worked in law enforcement for 42 years, including over 13 years as the chief of police in Neillsville.
I had the pleasure of working with Jake Brunette and I have personally known him for many years. I fully support Brunette as Clark County’s next judge.
Jake has always been respectful, professional, calm under pressure, and willing to work together to serve the public. I have no doubt he will bring these qualities to the bench and be a great judge for Clark County.
Brad Lindner
Neillsville
Bratcher most qualified in race
Let me tell you about Will Bratcher, candidate for Clark County Branch 2 judge.
Bratcher is a friend of mine, and I feel blessed to have known him for many years. Will has had nothing handed to him — he has gained the trust of families, business owners and community members across Clark County and beyond through his tireless work ethic, kindness, humor and straightforward honesty.
Will is passionate about helping people the right way — always keeping their best interest in mind. Will is extremely intelligent but he never holds it over anyone's head. Will will not judge you by the clothes you wear, what your last name is or what job you have — he will treat you with respect and dignity in his courtroom.
To find out more about him and his values, and to read more testimonials, please visit bratcherforjudge.com. Join me in voting for the best choice for Clark County Branch 2 — vote Bratcher for judge on April 4.
Lynn Follen
Loyal
Candidate honest and dedicated
As a former Clark County newspaper publisher and editor, it has always been my privilege and pleasure to work with Jake Brunette. He was always open and available in his role as corporation counsel for the county and his detailed knowledge of the law and procedures have proven a valuable resource.
He has been a remarkable advocate for the county, where he was born and raised. As a prosecutor, he was in the position to defend victims’ rights and established excellent relationships with judges, attorneys and other advocates.
Now, as a Clark County judge, he will be in a position to apply the law that he understands so well. His honesty, integrity and dedication make up the essential triad needed for the bench. His personal character and his values make him a needed voice for the law.
I cannot recommend Brunette highly enough as judge for Clark County Branch 2.
Travis Rogers Jr.
Owen
Checklists can determine choice
The upcoming (Tuesday, April 4) Wisconsin Supreme Court election will have the most impact on our society of any in our state’s history. The potential for cultural upheaval is immense. This election pits two candidates who are as far apart politically as is possible.
Below is a checklist of some of the candidates' values and positions. Please check each one with which you agree.
Daniel Kelly: 100% conservative, judicial constitutionalist, will apply the law as written, pro-life, supports school choice, supports tough bail for criminals, proven state Supreme Court justice.
Judge Janet Protasiewicz: 100% liberal, judicial activist, will legislate from the bench, pro-choice, supports public education over choice, supports minimal bail and sentencing for criminals, no experience on state Supreme Court.
Add up your check marks and your choice will be clear.
Bruce Kaufman
Sparta
Vote Brunette for county judge
I am endorsing attorney Jake Brunette for the newly created position of judge, Branch 2, Clark County Circuit Court.
I have watched Jake as he grew up in our schools, our church and in our community. He understands the people, the economy and the way of life here in Clark County.
I was an attorney here for 33 years. Jake's legal skills are exceptional. He is a hard working, intelligent, reliable and, most importantly, fair attorney. Jake will make an excellent judge for the people of Clark County.
Richard Lewis
Neillsville
Is another wheel tax necessary?
Please explain to the public why there is a need for a $30 wheel tax in the City of Eau Claire. The owners of motor vehicles registered in Eau Claire County are already paying a $30 tax. We vehicle owners are being taxed for our roads via federal and state gas taxes, city taxes and a wheel tax for the county. When the county implemented their tax, why did the members of the City Council or staff not try to negotiate with the county that a percentage be given back to the city? Registered vehicle owners in the City of Eau Claire are the major payers to the county in their wheel tax.
As residents of the city, our residential streets are deplorable due to your three-inch snowfall rule. When we receive less than three inches, the snow and ice continue to build up on non-bus route streets. The streets might be sanded on occasion. Only those that reside on a bus route have their streets sanded or plowed numerous times a day dependent upon the weather. When you are driving on a sanded and plowed street to a non-plowed street, you encounter deep snow, ice and ruts up to several inches. How much damage is this doing to our vehicles? Another expense to the registered vehicle driver.
And what is all the ice and snow buildup doing to our streets? Several years ago the council made the three-inch rule for plowing residential streets to save money. How much money was actually saved?
Why are the residents of Eau Claire not being allowed to vote on this tax? Why were the residents told of your plan after the deadline to put a referendum regarding a wheel tax on the April 4 ballot?
Roberta McCormick
Eau Claire