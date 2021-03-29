Cuomo, Kavanaugh comparisons aren’t accurate
It’s time to quit equalizing Gov. Cuomo with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Gov. Cuomo has been accused by not less than seven women who worked for him of sexual harassment, including just last year. The accusation against Justice Kavanaugh concerned behavior in high school and had no corroborating evidence. Nada. His record toward women in the workplace has been exemplary by all accounts.
Tom Mihajlov
Eau Claire
Diversity is an American strength
Following Trump’s divisive four years strutting and fretting on the national stage, the many layers of white supremacist hatreds he championed are still manifest in the United States. They are stupid, ignorant, cruel and just wrong. For those of that persuasion, they are also un-Christian. If Charlottesville and Jan. 6 didn’t convince you of Trump’s wrong-headedness, I will tell you how off course he is. He’s never cited how Black/brown people have harmed him, what Jewish folk have done to him, likewise Asians or Native Americans. But, oh, he don’t like them!
Let me tell you a better way to handle this multi-racial, multi-ethnic-religious hodge-podge population of ours.
About two, maybe three years ago, two of my best friends wanted me to go to the Twin Cities with them to have breakfast. They both had lived in the Twin Cities for years, had family living there still and knew the towns well. There was a restaurant there I had to see, they said.
We formed an exotic group: a Japanese-American, U.S. Army veteran, Christian; a Native American (Ho-Chunk), U.S. Marine veteran, animist; and myself, an Irish-German half-breed, Eurocentric American, U.S. Air Force veteran, atheist. We never thought of our diversity as divisive, only as interesting conversation material.
After an expensive visit to a custom candy shop, we went into the eatery: a Korean-American restaurant. As I went in for our late breakfast I had to say it, “Only in America!” The other two just grinned.
Respect. Honor. Acceptance.
Terence O’Donahue
Fairchild
One year into the pandemic, we have lost over 6,500 Wisconsinites. For physicians like me who have worked on the frontlines and the families who have lost loved ones, vaccines offer a light at the end of the tunnel, but we still face a huge challenge. For us to truly be safe, Wisconsinites must have faith in science and in each other.
As a physician, I take an oath to protect my patients and I would never tell you to do something I wouldn’t do myself. I got the vaccine, had minimal side effects, and the feeling of relief I got from it was amazing. All three of the vaccines have gone through the same rigorous safety and effectiveness testing that the Food and Drug Administration has done for years with other drugs but thanks to the researchers who put everything else aside to focus on getting us out of this pandemic, they managed to pass the same hurdles more quickly. Now that over 130 million Americans have been vaccinated, there’s a wide expanse of data supporting how safe the vaccines are.
As vaccine production and distribution continue to increase, the speed at which we recover from this pandemic will be determined by our willingness to play our part by getting vaccinated. Are you tired of masking? Staying in on weekends? Being unable to go to Rock Fest, Country Fest, Country Jam and the Eaux Claire’s Festivals safely? Me too, but it won’t be safe for all of us to begin to return to that way of life until we achieve community immunity. Until a large proportion of our friends, loved ones, and neighbors are vaccinated we won’t be able to begin to return to normalcy.
If you want a summer of travel and barbecuing with neighbors, then the best thing you can do is get yourself vaccinated as soon as you are eligible. You can figure out when and if you are eligible at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-get.htm. Tell your friends and family to get vaccinated, help your elderly neighbors set up their appointments, lend a hand at your local vaccination clinic. We are in the middle of a war and it is not over yet. In the past, this country has come together to support those on the frontlines. Now we must do it again.
It is your patriotic duty to get vaccinated. President Trump did it. I practice in Durand in Pepin County, Wisconsin. Some people in my community refused to mask at first. Then after getting COVID, they became the most disciplined mask-wearers. Now as many of my patients voice their concerns about the vaccine, I worry that the importance of getting vaccinated will be a lesson that people will again have to learn the hard way. Polls show that the groups most likely to be vaccine hesitant are the people in communities like mine-people in rural areas-but I have faith that we can do better.
Durand is a small town. It is a place where neighbors look out for neighbors. The best way to do that now is by getting vaccinated and helping our friends and family do the same. As a family doctor, I am going to do my part to make sure people have the facts and get vaccinated. I hope you will too.
Dr. Thomas Hunt
Eau Claire