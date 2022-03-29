Supreme Court nominee lauded
I’ve been reading comments here and there by Black women saying how the performance by Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at her confirmation hearings has reaffirmed their pride in their identity.
They’re not the only ones. I am a white guy, and she makes me proud to be a human being and an American.
August Rubrecht
Mondovi
A new GOP star is on the rise
If you haven’t noticed, there is a rising star among Republican office holders. Josh Hawley is a 42-year-old U.S. senator from Missouri. Having graduated from Stanford, then Yale Law School, he became Missouri’s attorney general. He is married and has three young children.
Before being elected to Congress in 2018 he was already considered a leading constitutional lawyer, having litigated at various federal appeals courts before winning the Obamacare case at the Supreme Court and being the lead attorney in the landmark Hobby Lobby case.
Hawley now brings his leadership skills, intellect and determination to a number of Senate committees, including Judiciary, Armed Services, and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. As I write this he is doing a masterful job of exposing the radical leftist philosophy of President Joe Biden’s current high-court nominee. If affirmed, she’ll make former associate justice Stephen Breyer look like a conservative.
Democrats clearly gifted in the politics of personal destruction have already painted a target on Hawley’s back, now recognizing him as a serious presidential aspirant. The long knives have been drawn, and he is being viciously smeared and maligned. Take for example the Garry Trudeau (Doonesbury) hit piece on him in the March 11 issue of this newspaper, where he is described as being a porn consumer advising like-minded men to “do as I do — clear your browser history every day.”
I cannot understand why the editors and publishers of newspapers would give a forum to Trudeau and other political-hack cartoonists to make such hate-filled and despicable attacks on a fine young man who I hope to see in the Oval Office before my earthly journey is completed.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Many priorities of left popular
The following is a short list of government programs that are favored by 60% or more of the general population: increasing the minimum wage, paid family leave, allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, national health care insurance, updating clean water standards, updating anti-trust laws, protecting women’s health choices, protecting Social Security and Medicare from privatization, and more national laws to combat climate change.
It’s just a partial list but if some items were to become policies there would be real changes to our society. Just imagine the stress removed from the fear of catastrophic medical bills.
Unfortunately, all the ideas mentioned above are on the Republican list of nonstarters. Don’t you agree that these welfare programs would make life easier and more fair to the majority of Americans? So why would you, as a voter, vote against your own self interest?
If the GOP takes over the House and Senate in November, don’t expect any action. After all, the philosophy of the Republican Party is less government, which includes paying no attention to promoting “the general welfare” (as stated in the Preamble to the Constitution).
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls