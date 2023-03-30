Gratitude for those who serve
This is to all military personnel who have served or are serving now.
I just want to thank all of you for protecting us and our country, and other countries as well. You risked so much and missed family and friends.
Many of you came home wounded, some beyond repair. What a sacrifice you have made. Your family as well — "those who sit and wait."
I am going to a funeral today for a soldier who did two tours in Vietnam and was proud to serve. I could write all day about the military and veterans who I know and admire, but I am allowed only so many words here.
Once again, thank you and your families. God bless all of the injured.
Please realize someone cares. Thanks for protecting our country.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi
More important uses for taxes
During just my lifetime, Wisconsin has lost many members in various sectors of business and industry: automobile factories, paper mills, banks, breweries, tanneries, airlines, outboard motors, entertainment, and many others. Why should it be any different with Major League Baseball?
Why should we devote taxpayer dollars to subsidize a Milwaukee baseball team simply to delay its moving — again? What is it about the infatuation with sports in our nation anyway?
We have collegiate football coaches, for example, with salaries higher than their institution's president. We fill our stadiums to watch the Lions or Bengals versus the Saints just as the ancient Romans filled their Colosseum to watch the lions or tigers versus the Christians.
Even as greed and corruption played a major role in the downfall of that ancient Roman empire, we see these factors having a major presence in our own society today. How many millions of dollars per year does it take, for example, for our CEOs to buy and display their happiness in comparison with the wages of their employees? How is it that we have many legislators and other elected officials whose major allegiance is to their owner-donors rather than to their voter (and nonvoter) constituents?
Overall, what is happening to our values and priorities? Why are we placing sports (along with other escapist and even violent forms of entertainment) ahead of gun safety, education, health care, unemployment compensation, subsidized housing, and more?
To those who argue that these budgetary subsidies are social welfare, why is corporate welfare OK but these others not? (Besides, these others are not welfare anyway; they are part of what any decent civilization provides for its citizens.) Looking at a reversal of syllables in the word "welfare," if our democracy doesn't fare well, then it's farewell.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire
There are no good candidates
Why is it there seems to be no politician that can run on their own merits? Every time I make up my mind on a good candidate, out come the smear tactics.
I planned on voting in the upcoming election but have since decided not to simply because there is no one that has an agenda other than making their opponent into the Devil himself. I am sick and tired of the same old ads running on radio and TV. Why do they think all these out-of-context half truths and bald-faced lies about their opponent are going to sway voters? It only validates my thinking that neither is worthy of the position.
I'm beginning to realize there is some merit to my thinking since none of them are working to make our state, local and federal government any better. It's all about undoing or making sure the other side gets nothing done or gets no credit for any good that may get done accidently. It's no wonder everyone is at odds with each other. What a worthless bunch of leeches they have all become in the name of leadership.
It has been said, "If you don't vote, you shouldn't complain." Well, I have voted in most elections but it seems nothing changes except the names and faces of the people making sure nothing changes.
Once this election gets over there will be a new set of leeches squandering millions of taxpayer dollars smearing their opponent in the next election. Is there anyone out there that can or will run an honest race on their merits? If there is, you'll get my vote no matter which party you affiliate yourself with. It's time to stop the hate and be a good example for the rest of us.
Ed Butenschoen
Eau Claire
Improving our neighborhoods
American consumers spend about $35 billion per year on lawn and garden products, according to market research firm Mintel.
Lawn chemicals such as Roundup and Scotts pose short- and long-term risks to health, and children are particularly vulnerable. Pesticides can be tracked inside on shoes and clothes, and kids can accidentally ingest pesticides if they get their hands on them. The EPA states that nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizer runoff cause algae overgrowth and fish kills in our ponds and lakes.
According to the NY Times, 5% of U.S. air pollution comes from gas lawnmowers, and chemicals in the exhaust such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are carcinogenic.
Lawns take time and work — some folks put in 50 hours per year. And outdoor watering accounts for almost 30% of household water use, according to the EPA’s WaterSense program.
What are alternatives? Allowing clover to grow saves water and money, and pollinators such as butterflies and bees are supported. The City of Eau Claire recently adopted “No Mow May,” meaning that a seven-inch maximum grass height will only be enforced June 1–Oct 31.
Consider replacing grass with mulch, ground cover, drought-tolerant plants, or native grasses. The city allows for native landscapes (8.28.105 Waivers). Natives recommended by UW-Extension including ninebark, lilac, viburnum, crabapple and spirea. The city will also plant up to two boulevard trees for free, or provide $60 rebates per tree in the Shade Tree Program.
Shifting to a natural landscape saves time and money and reduces health and environmental risks. It’s worth a try.
Crispin Pierce
Eau Claire
Little evidence of censorship
I see Vice President Kamala Harris recently gave a speech complaining that some people are trying to censor African-American history in the public schools. Many other liberals have made the same accusation, and it's a load of nonsense.
I searched the internet, and I couldn't find one single public school teacher who was fired in the last 10 years for just telling students the facts about slavery, segregation, racial discrimination, or any other racial matter. Some teachers do get fired, however, for preaching about their political views in the classroom, and they deserve to be fired for that.
If Harris wants teachers to have the right to preach about their political views in the classroom, she ought to be honest enough to openly say that. Otherwise, she should just admit that all her talk about censorship of racial history in the public schools is a hoax, a demagogic attempt to stir up hate against white southerners.
Douglas Sczygelski
Eau Claire
Sad truth about violence in U.S.
More innocent young children (and their adult caretakers) were murdered while innocently attending grade school, in the United States, by a deranged assassin recently.
To murder children in the U.S. by using firearms is tragic, but it is OK. It's gotten to a point where this is a weekly occurrence. Have we come to a point where this has become mundane and acceptable? God forbid.
When will our acquiescence to this repetitive tragedy change, as we morph into accepting the murder of innocent children as the norm? Oh yeah, another five, 10, 20 young children, and some adults, were murdered in school by a deranged person using a legal firearm. Too bad, but that’s Ok. Yeah, but you have to understand that we can’t know who is mentally deranged and who isn’t. So, we can’t deprive mentally underanged people from using firearms for legal purposes. True. However, our track record of keeping firearms away from mentally deranged people is proven to be monumentally and unacceptably poor.
Likely, not another, so-called civilized nation can compare with the U.S. in tallying an astronomically high scorecard of murdering our own children by using firearms. Yeah, but those folks who use firearms legally can’t have their rights infringed. So, where does this leave us? Someone must pay the piper.
Do we supposedly infringe the rights of people who legally use firearms? Do we accept the murder of innocent children by people using firearms? Our historical record has repetitively shown that we have opted to accept the murder of innocent children by people using firearms. To me this is sad.
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire
An open letter to D.C. legislators
Well, today we experienced another school shooting that left children dead. This after y'all did nothing after all the past shootings.
So, I'm wondering if y'all think you got enough for selling your soul to the NRA? Maybe go back to them for some more so once again, y'all can do nothing.
It's time to stop kissing up to the radicals and pass some actual meaningful legislation to try to put a stop to these shootings. Enough is enough.
Charles Beaudette
Eau Claire