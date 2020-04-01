Doing one's part
Please don’t make us sick or threaten our lives. Are we not neighbors in our community? In a recent local online poll, 10% of our Chippewa Valley area citizens reported they are not following the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Good grief. How can anyone be so selfish or ignorant?
These thoughtless citizens have just placed themselves at the very top of the list of potential virus carriers. Remember, just because someone is feeling fine does not mean that this virus isn’t in town so far, or that they think they aren’t infected. It only means they are temporarily lucky from being sick themselves, but they are nonetheless the next potential “Typhoid Mary” or “patient zero.”
For all of our sake, please stop being a selfish cheater. Ninety percent of us are understanding and respecting the COVID-19 warnings and self-quarantine rules, not only for our family’s safety but also for friends and neighbors. The COVID-19 virus is global and is no joke. Even though our public lives have been shut down from us for two weeks now, the latest news is that the peak of the infected population and the death rate have not yet maxed out. The worst is yet to come.
The continuing virus spread is caused by those dangerously ignorant folks who are only thinking of themselves and not of their children, parents or grandparents. Must these folks harm their own families and livelihoods in order to finally get it through their heads how real, painful and possibly deadly this outbreak is? I give our health officials an “A+” for public awareness and safety information. I give the noncompliant “spreader folks” an “F."
Tom Koziol
Eau Claire
Celebrate farming
As a native farmer from Chippewa Falls, I’m thankful Wisconsinites had something to celebrate last week amid the spread of COVID-19.
On March 24, we celebrated and observed National Ag Day, which highlighted our agricultural success as a state. I’ve seen the ups and downs in the agriculture community over the years and I believe our community has seen many great accomplishments in recent months that must not be overlooked.
I’ve seen the firsthand success that new trade agreements have had —positively benefiting farmers. In my farming business, we expect to see fairer and better dairy pricing following the USMCA trade agreement. With nearly 25,000 export-related jobs in Wisconsin, efficient trade from the USMCA will provide strong support to our community. President Trump’s deal-making has been a major asset to farmers across our state, and I thank him for his leadership. While the COVID-19 virus remains, we celebrated our success on National Ag Day.
Mark McDonald
Chippewa Falls
Some fortunate
We recently received a reminder from a cousin who has spent many years away from the U.S. working for a better world.
Social distancing is a privilege. It means you live in a house large enough to practice it. Hand washing is a privilege too. It means you have access to running water. Hand sanitizers are a privilege. It means you have money to buy them. Lockdowns are a privilege. It means you can afford to be at home.
Most of the ways to ward the coronavirus off are accessible only to the affluent. In essence, a disease that was spread by the rich as they flew around the globe will now kill millions of the poor. All of us who are practicing these “hardships” must appreciate how privileged we are. Many people in India, other countries and even in the U.S. will not be able to do any of this.
Glenn Reynolds
Eau Claire