Too much risk often ill-advised
Risk taking ... one of the cornerstones of free enterprise and the entrepreneurial spirit. Unfortunately, sometimes the elected officials and supervisors forget there are consequences (usually financial) for stepping too far out on the risk platform.
A TIF district should be used to increase value in a neighborhood, district or region of the city to generate future income, not to barely create enough tax income to pay for mistakes of grandiose thinking.
Personally, I love some of the downtown vision and risk-taking over the past 10-plus years. Many amenities and public works have increased the quality of life and value of the city. Unfortunately, officials need to be reminded periodically it is the taxpayers’ money used to make visions happen and better amenities possible.
The transit center/housing units is a perfect example of “getting the cart in front of the horse.” Yes, there were extreme circumstances that have caused the overrun on costs and the current “no win” situation. Ultimately the contract with developers has to have a few more clauses that won’t allow them to dictate and/or bail out on it when costs rise. If this doesn’t happen then the project must wait.
When people let their egos and personal drive overtake common sense and basic fiscal frugality, the risk-taking goes too far and someone must call their bad hand.
Jim Maier
Altoona
Threats unwelcome in Eau Claire
Recently, local news outlets reported that the current Eau Claire Area School District Board president received death threats against him and his family’s lives; the threats also extended to anyone attending the most recent school board meeting.
I’ve lived in Eau Claire for over 50 years. That we’ve come to this makes me sad, makes me angry, and just plain hurts.
It is unconscionable that someone would threaten another’s life as well as their family’s lives, under any circumstances, but particularly when that person is serving the community.
Are you so afraid your candidates won’t win that you feel you have to threaten other candidates? if so, maybe what your candidate is standing up for isn’t so great.
If you are a Christian, how does this behavior fit with your beliefs? Your actions are actually harming children by teaching them that death threats are OK. What kind of a message does that send? This is bullying of the worst sort and has no place in Eau Claire.
Regardless of your political beliefs, it’s time to take the high road. Please, let’s turn back to decency, kindness, courtesy and mutual respect.
Donna Wagner Backus
Eau Claire
State hybrid tax is discriminatory
A $75 annual surcharge for hybrid electric vehicles was implemented under the 2019-2021 biennial budget. A hybrid electric vehicle is one that is capable of using both electricity and gasoline, diesel fuel or alternative fuel to propel the vehicle. I happen to own a hybrid vehicle and find the surcharge costly, annoying and discriminatory. Here’s my reasoning:
Wisconsin is enjoying a surplus of $3.8 billion. Do we really need to tax hybrid vehicles to pay for road repairs?
Only Wisconsin hybrids pay the tax. If you drive in from Minnesota or Illinois, you are not charged the $75. The surcharge is not paid by SUV owners, truck owners or luxury vehicle owners.
Big vehicles dominate the road. I have performed a regular experiment in which I count 10 consecutive highway passenger vehicles per random effort to gauge how many are economy or compact vehicles. The average is three out of every 10, or only 30%. In Wisconsin, the majority of our vehicular passenger traffic consists of SUVs, pickup trucks and vans.
Big vehicles cause the most wear and tear on highways. Eighteen-wheelers cause most of the damage to highways, not compacts. The larger the tires and the greater the weight, the greater the wear and tear.
So why tax people who are trying to do right by being green and frugal? The only remaining explanation is that the intent of the surcharge is to punish owners of fuel-efficient vehicles.
Steve Betchkal
Eau Claire
Listening session disappointment
I attended U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany’s listening session on March 25 in Ashland.
While it was much better than one held by Sean Duffy a few years ago, it was quite the disappointment. I offer a few examples:
In defending his rejection of electors from several states he offered a convoluted explanation of what allegedly happened in Green Bay that sounded like a conspiracy theory. He told us he was a “climate skeptic,” supporting that view with a discredited Newsweek article from 1975 that the author himself had debunked. His other evidence was the view of a Greenpeace founder who is a climate denier. He lamented the lack of confidence in public health when the Republicans have done all they could to sew doubt. I’d say Tiffany showed himself to be a science denier. Finally, he said he does not support allowing 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the U.S. His reasons? They would take entry level jobs from Americans and they would never go back to Ukraine.
Tiffany demonstrated that he subscribes to conspiracy theories, is willfully ignorant on the climate and possesses a rather anti-Christian attitude toward refugees. We need representation in Congress that is grounded in reality, informed and decent.
Richard Lafans
Cable