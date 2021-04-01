Trails need financial support from users
Have you noticed the now miles of bike trails our wonderful city has? You’re making that happen with your wallets. The city and bikers want more miles.
Then comes the cost of maintaining the trails. You know, grass mowing, snow removal, watering trees and maybe even a little patchwork from frost and flooding. What percentage of Eau Claire citizens actually use and benefit from these bike trails?
I am now going to suggest that all bikes be registered and licensed. A moderate fee annually would be reasonable. When licensed, you will get a license plate to be displayed on the back of your bicycle seat. The serial number taken from your bike will be put on police records in case of theft.
Today, I will send in my license plate renewal payment. This fee includes a $30 wheel tax. I will also be renewing my dog’s license; the fee is $20.
When you’re out biking, may the wind be at your back.
Ray Dwyer
Eau Claire
Who came out ahead?
Sen. Ron Johnson and all the GOP were against the COVID relief bill — where the money was going in its 628 pages.
Now, why did the GOP back all of the spread about elections? I would like Johnson to give a 628-page report about where all of former President Donald Trump’s money went while losing votes for president. All the spending on the Capitol, all the fencing around the Capitol, all the lawyers while losing votes. Even Fox asked why our National Guard and Army soldiers were sleeping on the floor in the Capitol.
Because of President Trump.
Please, Sen. Johnson, list all the spending, etc., on 628 more pages. Who came out ahead of the deal?
Lawrence Nicolai
Chippewa Falls
Sorry to see bridge go
I have lived near the Cobban Bridge for 72 years. Many people pull into the historical marker and take pictures of this historical bridge, as well as taking photographs of graduations, weddings and other special moments.
When the bridge was closed in 2017, I attended some of the public meetings and listened to the many residents asking how this piece of history could be saved. In 2018, Chippewa County decided that the historical bridge would have to be destroyed and replaced with a new structure.
Nearly every month since that decision, we have seen volunteers of Cobban Bridge Preservation Group near the bridge. In speaking with them, they intended to relocate one span of the bridge across the highway in a new park where people could stop. As I understand it, their efforts have ceased after their proposal was rejected. It took so long for the bureaucracy to request proposals and then so many additional requirements were added. They were required to remove both spans and also all concrete above and below the water in just a few months. Then they were required to rehabilitate it to government specifications with the risk there might not be any of the estimated $1.2 million cost of the demolition available for reimbursement.
It appears that in the future the traveling public will only remember this valuable piece of Chippewa County history by reading a refurbished historical marker.
It is so upsetting that the bureaucracy would rather destroy the Cobban Bridge instead of allowing it to be relocated. It is the only Pennsylvania truss bridge left in Wisconsin.
Wencle Stipek
Jim Falls
Trash hauling changes needed
The method of trash hauling in our neighborhoods has baffled me, with the trucks from multiple companies racing up and down our streets on the designated pick-up day.
Would it be possible for the companies to compete with each other by neighborhood instead of household? This would reduce the number of trucks on each street to one where each company might optimize the size truck needed. Perhaps each neighborhood association could choose its own hauler, giving the pick-up person more of an identity among the residents.
I’m grateful for the services we do have, but it’s worthwhile to consider options.
Larry Griffin
Eau Claire
What are the responsibilities of parents
Do the teachers need to take on all the parents’ responsibilities today, including potty training, discipline, respecting others, proper grooming, and the list goes on? I would think by the ages of 18 to 21, students would understand social skills, getting along in society, self-improvement, knowing right from wrong, etc.
Do they need a teachers and a $68,000 classroom to teach things that parents are supposed to teach?
Buzz Bennett
Eau Claire
My country has turned into a mess
I hardly know where to begin. In fewer than 100 days, President Joe Biden has declared a total reversal of all the good that my president, Donald Trump, had in place. If he weren’t bad enough, he picked the worst possible VP. Question: Is it Kamala Harris or Barack Obama who is calling the plays?
I liked Trump’s “Putting America First.” Biden’s position is “Putting America Last.” Firing all those pipeline workers proves his contempt for the American worker. Those overpaid big shots in D.C. have been there too long; they can’t relate to us normal people.
Liz Cheney and other never-Trumpers are a disgrace. I’m particularly fond of Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s one of the new fireballs in the Republican Congress. She understands what’s going on and knows how to refute the neo Marxists-progressives-leftists-socialists.
The Democrats have pressured 25 companies into boycotting Mike Lindell and his company, My Pillow. So much for free speech, tolerance, unity and love. I believe he is being persecuted because he openly professes his Christian faith. Democrats are going after his company because they not only want to silence their opponents, but to destroy them.
Another reason is because Mike is the host of the movie “Absolute Proof.”
Zuckerberg gave over $6 million to Democratic strongholds: Milwaukee, Madison, Racine and Kenosha to promote voter turnout. This violates the one man, one vote principle in U.S. and Wisconsin law because it disproportionately favors the Democrats. To be legal they would have to distribute the money proportionately to the whole state.
The Democrats like a wall around the Capitol. They believe there will be a revolution if people find out the truth. God help us.
Dorothy Schwankl
Eau Claire
Marijuana risks are real
New Yorker magazine, one if the most prestigious magazines in the USA, reported in an article by Malcolm Gladwell in the Jan. 14, 2019, issue that experts have no doubt that marijuana use increases the risk of developing a severe mental illness. Psychiatrists have seen this in their own patients.
Anyone who thinks Wisconsin should legalize recreational marijuana needs to think again.
Douglas Sczygelski
Eau Claire
Voting restrictions wrong
No state or local government should enact any form of legislation that restricts any American citizen from casting a vote in a local, regional, state or national election.
States at every level of government should enact policies and procedures that maximize the ability for individuals to both register to vote and to cast votes in elections if they so choose. Voting is the cornerstone of democracy and any attempt by anyone to deprive we the people as citizens of the United States from voting is anti-American.
It is the responsibility of we the people to tell our elected officials in Washington, in our states and in our communities that their responsibility is to make voting easier and not harder.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
Election fraud claims unsupported
Something most of us know, and others have shamefully learned, is that there was never any election fraud in the last presidential election. In fact, it was proven to be the most free and fair election in American history. I say “shamefully learned” because many realized, after the January 6 terrorist attacks on our Capitol, that a steady diet of propaganda, coupled with our own bias, made many of us follow a spoiled little boy, masquerading as a leader. His antics drew us down a dangerous rabbit hole from which we may never have escaped. Jan. 6 made it clear what this little boy’s intentions were. Hopefully, we’ve come to our senses so that this scenario cannot take place again.
Why, then, is the Wisconsin State Legislature opening up a new investigation into election fraud from that same election? Maybe we could contact our representatives and ask if they don’t have some actual work to do that might possibly benefit the citizens of Wisconsin, rather than investigating a sham conspiracy theory that has already proven over and over to be false. They follow this action by proposing measures that restrict our right to vote. That, in itself, is the realvoter fraud. They do all this while waving the U.S. Flag, which, by their actions, exempts them from touching our flag.
Ron Powers
Lake Hallie