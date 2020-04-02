Time to get back to Christian values
My wife and I returned from Phoenix on March 10. We had a wonderful time spending a week at our friends’ homes. The time passed quickly and two days after returning home I caught the flu.
I spent two very painful days with the flu but I am thankful it wasn’t the coronavirus. The news is being dominated by the coronavirus and the devastating effects it’s having on the entire world.
Most of the world seems to be blaming China for the virus, but China blamed our military for the virus. Let’s look at the possibility that neither party is guilty of starting the virus but that it was started through man with the hand of God. Maybe God is sending a very strong message that He is not pleased with the human behavior taking place in the world.
Our nation is slowly slipping away from Christianity, on which we were founded. One political party promotes abortions, works to remove God from public buildings and our schools, supports gay marriage, declares that there are more than two sexes, lets boys go into girls bathrooms, and continually attacks Christian values and supports the removal of God’s Ten Commandments from public institutions. Most of this list could be described as being evil, not pleasing to God. If and when we lose the grace of God, our nation will become hell.
With the constant turmoil going on we now have more time to pray to our Lord, asking Him to forgive our evil ways and we need to start obeying His Ten Commandments and moral laws.
Jerome Wolcott
Altoona
Pandemic could have been handled better
Massive inexperience, along with complete incompetence, are to blame for killing people in this country at a higher rate than anywhere else in the world.
It is predicted to get much, much worse. And it didn’t have to be this way.
Sharon Weeks
Chippewa Falls