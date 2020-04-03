GOP doesn’t shy away from
Keynes model
In recent weeks Congress passed and the president signed into law economic rescue packages of $8.3 billion, $100 billion and $2 trillion. While these measures will not bring an end to the coronavirus recession, they will reduce the recession’s severity.
The idea that federal government spending and taxing (fiscal policy) could be used to help stabilize the economy originated with John M. Keynes in the 1930s. The first president to use Keynes’ idea was John F. Kennedy, who lobbied for a tax cut to jump start the economy in the early 1960s. The resulting 1964 Kennedy tax cut was a rousing success. However, the Kennedy tax cut and subsequent attempts by Democrats to use fiscal policy were fought tooth and nail by Republicans. The usual Republican arguments are: The market system will right itself without government help. The government should not interfere in the economy. Stimulative fiscal policy will increase the deficit (the favorite Republican argument). No one will want to work if the government gives people money.
Since Donald Trump became president, all the Republican objections to Keynesian economics have magically disappeared. Has anyone heard Republicans complain about the size of the deficit recently? Trump, who pushed for and signed three government rescue packages and who pushed for and signed the 2017 tax cut, is the greatest Keynesian president of all time. A Republican, the greatest Keynesian. How ironic.
Duane Oyen
Eau Claire