Beware of equity training
The recent article on the discussion of equity training at the March 7 Eau Claire school board meeting contained disturbing information.
Of particular concern was the revelation of staff-wide training instructions stating, “... Remember, parents are not entitled to know (students’) identities.” Identities, in that context, describes a student who is considering, or who has decided on, a sexual orientation not in align with their biological sex.
Concerned parents are saying that children are being introduced to this subject by school district books describing various sex acts and that exposure to such is not only inappropriate but a type of recruitment. This molestation of our children’s minds should not be happening anywhere, much less in Eau Claire public schools.
Jaye Torgerson
Eau Claire
Gun violence too prevalent
Gun violence in the U.S. is a serious public health issue. In 2020 more people in this country died from a bullet than from a car accident. The 45,000 deaths from firearms is an average of 123 deaths per day. In addition there were 21 million applications to purchase a firearm.
We pay a high price in lives lost due to our politicians’ and courts’ interpretation of the Second Amendment to the Constitution. The statistics are rather stark when comparing the U.S. to Australia.
We have many things in common with Australia. We are English-speaking nations with large urban communities and many small towns and rural areas. Both are democracies. Yet when it comes to firearms there are radical differences. Simply put, in the U.S. it’s very easy to purchase a variety of firearms and to carry them and use them in various ways.
Australia does not have a Second Amendment in its constitution. They have strict laws involving who can have guns, what type they can have and how they are to be used. All are registered and violations of their gun laws result in stiff penalties with cash fines and incarceration.
These differences result in per capita number of firearms and the number of firearm deaths that are radically different. In Australia there are 14 legal guns per 100 individuals, whereas in the U.S. there are 120 guns per 100 individuals. Australia has less than one gun death per 100,000 citizens, whereas the USA has 13 gun deaths per 100,000 citizens.
As a result of our liberal firearms laws tens of thousands of Americans every year have their life cut short by a bullet. Some things are worth dying for. Trigger-happy gun laws are not one of them.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.