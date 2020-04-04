Keeping the faith remains important
These are strange times. Social distance, stay indoors, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, etc. As one born in the 1940s, I am one of those “vulnerable persons” who need to be especially vigilant, so I try. Those of my generation have seen something like this: the polio epidemics of our youth. Polio is also a viral disease, the first epidemic of which occurred in this country in Louisiana in 1841. Outbreaks continued sporadically into the 1950s. The worst epidemic in U.S. history occurred in 1952 with over 57,000 cases, leaving 3,145 dead and over 21,000 permanently crippled. There was panic.
I still remember my mother’s fear when summer came around, as polio would appear more commonly then. I remember two of my schoolmates who had withered legs, crippled by this virus. In 1954, a vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk was administered in the greatest medical experiment in history. It worked. In 1957, an oral vaccine was introduced by Dr. Albert Sabin, which also worked, and the disease was essentially conquered. By 1961 there were only 161 cases in the entire country. The last cases in the U.S. occurred in 1979. Like smallpox, rabies, yellow fever and other viruses, polio is no longer a serious threat.
Now, we are confronted with COVID-19, another challenging adversary. Although we reacted to the threat slowly, we have some powerful advantages. We understand how it is spread and can slow it down if we follow the rules outlined for us. We may find an existing antiviral drug which may help reduce the severity of the illness. We will develop a vaccine, but that will take time.
I believe in the awesome power of American science. We will prevail. When Dr. Tony Fauci speaks, listen.
Michael Harden
Eau Claire
Late start on virus front proves costly
When the threat of coronavirus first became known to the U.S. population, but had been known to the administration for some time, the president called it a hoax perpetuated by the Democrats. It has actually been called many things by our president, all with the idea of downplaying it.
At some point, there will be time to calculate the cost in lives and money of the president’s delayed response to this virus. The American people now find that even with the lack of national leadership, they are rising to the challenge of the virus together.
The U.S. should have learned how to deal with it. At one point in March, South Korea was administering more tests in a single day than the U.S., with six times the population, had conducted in total. Experts stress governments must have a sound strategy of communicating to the public. The U.S. had none.
Singapore had 243 cases and no deaths by following South Korea’s lead in testing. The prime minister of Singapore said (to the public), “I want to speak to you directly, to explain where we are and what may lie ahead.” In the U.S., by contrast, the president, who takes no responsibility for any of this, contradicted government scientists while trying to downplay the threat and falsely suggesting the availability of a vaccine.
Politicizing this threat makes it difficult for the average citizen to know who to trust or what to believe. The takeaway here is simple: Limit social contact. Schools must close and mass gatherings canceled.
The U.S. had access to this information very early and could have instituted these practices then. That would have saved lives and public dollars. We have no one to blame but our public officials and our president in particular.
Vincent Ruzic
Hixton
Economy not the worst of our concerns
My wife, Mary Ann, and I “bunkered in” at our home on two wooded acres in the Osseo-Fairchild-Augusta triangle. We read, do home projects, telephone friends and family. I write letters (including this one), while Mary Ann searches among computer messaging for the truth about the coronavirus pandemic. There are no pretty pictures of the disease, but any number of stories on TV are giving us hope for the human race, both physically and morally.
But I was surprised when President Trump, no, shocked and dismayed, no, thoroughly disgusted, when Trump, in his usual supreme ignorance, broadcast that he wanted and expected businesses to resume operations and workers to return to their jobs by Easter. That was only a bit over two weeks away.
The U.S. edition of this new coronavirus is still spreading like wildfire and it has nowhere near peaked. Hospitals are underequipped and overwhelmed, and courageous medical workers at all levels are literally putting their lives at risk every day. And people are dying ... yet Trump wants to spread the virus.
Medical scientists have informed the nation, and Trump, that the pandemic will get much worse before it gets better, but Trump and religious extremists in his base don’t believe in science.
What I know is this: I am staying in self-imposed quarantine until the sky stops falling, the other shoe has dropped and the last dog has been hung.
Trump says we’re at war. If so, he should be removed from his commander-in-chief position as unfit for duty. He has bone spurs ... between his ears. Screw the economy; people are dying.
Terence O’Donahue
Fairchild
It’s a critical time to follow God’s laws
When we read in the Old Testament of the Bible about the plagues God sent to the people, it becomes clear as to why he would send us coronavirus. Not God-sent? How else would this disease spread to six continents within three weeks?
God sent plagues of locusts, frogs, blood in the rivers, leprosy and gnats to try to get the people to repent of their wicked ways. They did, temporarily, but it wouldn’t be long before they were worshiping false gods again.
God has handcrafted each of us, walks with us every day on this Earth, hoping we will live as he wishes us to, so that someday we may enjoy paradise forever. But we must repent and reject the false gods we are worshiping.
God has blessed this country abundantly. He expects us to follow his laws, which are for our own good. Go to church, learn his commandments, read the Bible and trust him.
As country music artist Lee Greenwood sings, “Wash her pretty face, dry her eyes and then God bless America again.”
Deanne Sczepanski
Whitehall
Television comedy needs new material
Seth MacFarlane is the mastermind for a TV show called “Family Guy.” It’s about the exploits of the Griffin family, with Peter Griffin as the main character.
Recently, Peter was ridiculing Jesus Christ as a drunken womanizer. God the Father was depicted as a child porn star. This was hard to take.
The Bible contains the account of the great 40-day flood in which God destroyed the entire world because of its great wickedness, except for godly Noah and his family and two animals of each kind.
While Noah and his family were building the ark, they were the subject of much ridicule and laughter. MacFarlane is a very talented man, but his approach to choosing comic material could use much improvement.
Dale Nehring
Augusta