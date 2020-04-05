Letter-writer misses key socialism points
Socialism: The government owns most or all of the means of production — land, buildings, productive industry, infrastructure and service providers. Under a socialist system, everyone works for wealth that is in turn distributed to everyone.
Capitalism: Economic system where the means of production are owned by private individuals. “Means of production” refers to resources including money and other forms of capital. Under a capitalist economy, the economy runs through individuals who own and operate private companies. Decisions over the use of resources are made by the individual or individuals who own the company.
In a recent letter to the editor, the writer sang the praises of Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland as socialist countries that have medical for all. Part of this is true, they do have a medical system for all citizens which in truth is being paid by the citizens with their “personal income tax.” Denmark’s PIT is 55.8%, Sweden’s PIT is 61.58% and Switzerland’s is 40%. So in fact the citizens of these countries are paying for their medical.
While these countries could be perceived as socialist, they are not “totally.” True socialist countries are Venezuela, China, North Korea and Cuba. (Can hardly sing their praises now can we?). It is also not easy to become a citizen of Denmark, Sweden or Switzerland. They have strict immigration laws and high standards, it’s not like you can just cross over the border and say, “Here I am, take care of me.”
I appreciate everyone’s opinions, but opinions are not fact, they are what an individual believes to be true in their minds. (Including myself). Please everyone, do your own research, as I did. To all liberal socialist Democrats, please feel free to leave the USA for any of the above countries. I’ll pack your bags.
Jennifer Dutton
Humbird
A ‘thank you’ to GOP, Trump administration
Thank you, Republicans and the Trump administration, for:
• Teaching us the value of preparation when the president dismantled pandemic planning, ensuring we would learn the consequences of shortsightedness in planning for widespread deaths in our country.
• Underscoring corporate greed that has allowed the 50 states and FEMA to compete against each other for protective gear for health care personnel to drive up the prices and profits for manufacturers. Clearly, it doesn’t matter who dies if profits are secured.
• Reminding us when the medically fragile and elderly die, this legitimate euthanasia will lessen the country’s need for Social Security funding.
• Consistently attacking discretionary funding for federal programs in health and social programs over the last 30 years that has proven that small government is good enough unless we face an existential crisis like a pandemic.
• Denying for years the value of science in labeling climate change a hoax and embracing fracking to secure oil company profits regardless of public health concerns. We now see that scientific research and scientific solutions in confronting a pandemic are widely valued again.
• Attacking women and women’s health programs, which has galvanized women’s voting patterns recognizing the reality that gender discrimination is alive and well in the U.S.
• Your consistent and undying support for President Trump’s lies and claims of “hoax and fake news” promoting autocracy through your Fox News mouthpiece regardless of the truth.
• Rolling back rules that protect the environment so that our children will have issues to confront in securing their futures, ensuring their having to deal with this existential crisis which will be vitalizing to the next generation.
Truly, you have been very effective in elevating incompetence and toadying to an art form.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire