Time to unite
This letter in detail with attachments was shared with the ECASD Board.
After the April local elections, I hope the following leadership qualities emerge in the next school board:
Leaders who act in a way that unites rather than divides our community. Leaders who actively work to find the common thread and bring people together.
Leaders who will model for us how to have respectful, constructive disagreement and grow stronger through compromise.
I believe unification is critical because I believe that most people are very much in agreement about what we want for the kids in our schools. I believe most people agree on the intent of all our policies. I call this the “middle majority.”
I think our current mindset regarding differences of opinion is very harmful. We spend too much time talking about people with “fringe” opinions and ignore people who are in the middle majority. Secondly, when it comes to some of our policies, we increase division by not encouraging conversation. Instead, anyone who raises concerns or asks for clarification of intent or practice is assumed to be against the intent of the policy and against the people it protects.
People can respect the board, support the teachers, love all of the students and have concerns about the way a policy is written or resources are spent.
Regardless of who won, we have a lot to learn from each other. Each candidate’s priorities and focus were listed on their pages. Our friends, neighbors, co-workers had their own reasons for voting as they did. I encourage the board to use this election as a springboard to having conversations with people who see things differently than you — that would be a beautiful outcome.
Lucinda Kemmet
Eleva
Effort lauded
Our family supports the extraordinary leadership of President Joe Biden in responding to the ruthless invasion and destruction of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin. Using U.S. national intelligence, he has carefully united countries around the world against the unprovoked killing of more than a thousand Ukrainian citizens, including hundreds of women and children.
Our country has now provided $15 billion in lethal and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and opened our doors to 100,000 refugees. While our family opposes war of any kind, we are proud to see our tax dollars help others in such need. Thanks got to Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind for their support (Sen. Ron Johnson voted no).
Biden has told China to keep out of the conflict and made clear that U.S. servicemembers will not enter the battlefield. International economic and trade sanctions are crippling the Russian economy, and the brave men and women of Ukraine are standing up for their freedom.
We are proud to be Americans and know that billions of people around the globe admire our country’s leadership to oppose this horrific event.
Crispin, Becky and Avala Pierce
Eau Claire