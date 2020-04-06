Long-term crisis
Financial help is definitely needed, especially for small businesses, but amid the current crisis, Congress is again showing its true colors.
Recently, the president requested a quick $800 billion dollars to fight COVID-19. Congress now has that number up to $2 trillion and probably climbing, as members grandstand in front of the TV cameras, blaming the other side. These 535 leeches in Congress seem more interested in their reelection and keeping their party in power.
It will be interesting to see if extras have been added to this “emergency legislation,” like the Farm Bill, so they can run back to their districts proclaiming what wonderful things they did for us ... so vote for them. Just listen to them talk about all they “brought back” to his/her district and then multiply that by 535 and you have the reason the USA is over $20 trillion in debt. They spend billions of dollars, way too much time campaigning, and trillions of our tax dollars so they and their party can stay in power.
On top of that, they have the nerve to call us or send us phony surveys loaded with questions worded to get the answers to help them stay in power and always ask for more of our money in the form of donations. They claim we can spend even more, because we are the richest nation on Earth, but has there ever been a country, in the history of the world, over $20 trillion in debt?
If Congress was really more interested in helping our country, it could easily fix the viability of social security (not their money, but money we and our employers set aside to assist us in our retirement years). Both sides have ideas that will work, but rather than adopt ideas from both sides, they use it to blame the evil people on the other side so they can stay in power and enjoy their own well-funded retirement.
A congressperson’s motto is, “Ask not what you can do for your country, but what can your country do for you (so that you will vote for me).” It should be difficult to vote for any congressional incumbent.
Tom Joas
Chippewa Falls
Politics vs. safety
My wife is a poll worker and out of concern for her health and safety and for the health and safety of all poll workers and the voters that might have been risking exposure to COVID-19 by voting in person, I was in favor of postponing/modifying today’s election.
Our state Republican leadership disagreed and would have liked the election to proceed as planned with voting in person. My position is strictly based on concern for public health and safety. There is no underlying political consideration. I cannot say the same for our Republican leadership. If their position was based on the belief that there was some political advantage to proceed as planned with the election today with no consideration for the coronavirus, there is something very wrong with that. Anyone who would place perceived political advantage over public safety does not deserve to be in a position of public trust.
Dave Hoban
Eau Claire
Far from over
Massive inexperience along with complete incompetence are to blame for killing people in this country at a higher rate than anywhere else in the world and it is predicted to get much, much worse.
And it didn’t have to be this way.
Sharon Weeks
Chippewa Falls