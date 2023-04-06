It's time for some political changes
The divisiveness/polarity that exists between current parties begs for a new party. This new party should adopt all or some of the following policies, which I believe the vast majority of American voters want to see enacted.
Term limits: Two terms is enough for effective change. No special pensions or insurance. This includes Supreme Court justices.
Age restrictions: 70 is old enough and most American companies have this policy.
Health care is broken: Many citizens don’t have access. We pay way too much for care and drugs. Oversight of big pharmaceutical companies is needed. Maybe exploration of a national health care system needs further examination with complete access and quality of care.
Social Security should begin at 65: Means testing needs further discussion and compromise to remain in place.
A fair and simple tax system: IRS currently obtains over 90% of data through W-2s and 1099s. Create a system that most Americans can complete by themselves in less than a day.
No tax deductions, credits or deferrals for any American organizations or institutions.
Deductions only for first home mortgages and child credits for parents making less than $150,000.
Active duty military pays no federal tax. Thank you for your service.
First responders (police, fire, EMTs) pay only a 15% tax.
Right to vote: A voter must be a legitimate U.S. citizen with a home of record, a SSN and photo ID. No drop boxes. Expand voting to the entire first weekend of November and require all states pay for poll workers.
This is a start and it’s time.
Thomas “Jake” Leinenkugel
Chippewa Falls
Community banks play crucial role
Regarding the recent bank failures, it's time for everyone to calm down.
As of Dec. 31, the FDIC fund balance was $128.2 billion. The FDIC estimates the loss from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank to be $20 billion. Even if the loss is two times this projection, the balance is sufficient to cover the loss.
Two of these banks were heavily invested in crypto currencies — very high risk. Recall the banking crisis of 2008 when billions of dollars of "sub-prime" mortgages came home to roost. These mortgages were held by large money center banks; there was no incentive to work with individuals to find a solution. Because of the huge amount of these loans held by large banks, the entire system was threatened.
Some believe the solution is to eliminate regional and even community banks. Community banks serve an important role in the stability of local economies. Community banks loan money to individuals and small businesses based on the knowledge of the borrower. Community banks didn't make sub-prime home loans in the early 2000s. And now, it's not community banks that are heavily invested in crypto currencies and supported by foreign investors. Community banks know their customers and serve their needs.
In the panic to address the current issues, let's remember the role community banks have played and the caution which they have exercised with loans and assets.
Thomas Mihajlov
Eau Claire
Character shows through in speech
After watching Dan Kelly's concession speech, I can understand why voters did not vote for him.
Thomas Davenport
Eau Claire
Climate problems must be addressed
Being “woke” can be OK for any political persuasion if it means awakening to real and serious problems. Earth Day will happen on April 22, and Earth Day was born in an awakening to the threat pollution posed for our country. The Clean Water Act, Clean Drinking Water Act and Clean Air Act soon followed with bipartisan national support.
Daily disastrous weather reports should remind us that continued burning of fossil fuels and emission of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere is now a real and serious problem. The science is established on why the climate is warming, becoming more unstable, and on predictions things will get worse. Why isn’t there an awakening and action as prompted by the first Earth Day?
On March 31, the Leader-Telegram published an article by Jay Ambrose, a right-leaning writer, who described in clear terms the negative impacts of climate change, and that burning fossil fuels must be curtailed on a tight timeline to prevent the worst impacts. Ambrose proposed some possible solutions, and even though he was not totally on board with policies of the Biden administration, his call to action reflected the sentiment of an awakening.
The article is not consistent with the values reflected in H.R. 1, the Energy Costs Act, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. The act pushes for more exploration and use of fossil fuels and disincentivizes transition to clean energy. Representative Derrick Van Orden released a statement that the act “will make life more affordable and secure a better future for our children.” But it won’t work. Earth Day celebrations should spawn bipartisan “wokeness” to truly secure a better future for our children, and this means transition away from fossil fuels.
Steve Reusser
Eau Claire
Cuts to Medicare Advantage ill-advised
I take pride in fighting for affordable and accessible health care for my district, and throughout my time in office, many seniors in my community have shared their positive experiences with Medicare Advantage with me. In fact, over 608,000 seniors here in Wisconsin alone rely on Medicare Advantage to access affordable health care. That’s why I was disheartened to hear that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is proposing cuts to Medicare Advantage that would result in higher premiums or reduced benefits for Wisconsin seniors and individuals with a disability.
Medicare Advantage empowers our local nonprofits to help bridge the gap in health care by providing care and health services to beneficiaries outside of their home and doctor’s office. This collaboration not only helps our seniors but also the community by strengthening partnerships and relationships among the Medicare Advantage community.
What is so frustrating about this proposal is that those who will be most affected are low-income and underserved communities, as well as members of our community managing chronic and long-term health conditions. Over 52% of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries live below the poverty level and are more likely to struggle with three or more chronic health challenges.
Politicians from both sides of the aisle have vowed to protect Medicare from cuts. As such, it is imperative that our representatives in Washington voice their opposition to this harmful proposal. Our seniors’ well-being depends on it.
State Rep. Jodi Emerson
Eau Claire
How about paying down state debt?
It’s only a surplus if you do not consider the state of Wisconsin's debt.
General consensus is that the state of Wisconsin has approximately a $7 billion surplus. It appears the surplus is mostly due to a one-time federal pandemic relief payment. So now the Legislature is coming up with ways to spend those monies. Why? It’s a one-time payment. Pay down the debt.
In fiscal year 2021, Wisconsin’s state debt stood at $22-plus billion and is projected to go to $27-plus billion by fiscal year 2027. Interest rates are rising, resulting in increased costs to service that debt and which will reduce funds available to actually invest in the state's needs. Interest rates have gone from 0.3% to 5%. If those rates were applied to the entire $22 billion debt, the state of Wisconsin interest costs would go from $66 million to $1.1 billion annually.
Why not give all the surplus dollars back to all the residents of Wisconsin by paying down the state debt? Then if the Legislature has new programs they want to implement, they can propose them directly to the residents with a proposal on how to pay for them. Nothing is free. It’s always a question of who is paying for it.
Any private business owner will tell you that there are always reasons to expand existing programs or start new programs. However, when you are spending your own monies you only implement those programs that give you the best results. Not every program deserves to be implemented.
Thanks for reading.
Dale Spatz
Eau Claire
Fossil fuel subsidies much too costly
Recently, I heard that someone suggested that subsidies to the oil, gas and coal industries should be phased out since those industries are making huge profits. Exxon Mobil alone reaped a profits windfall of $5.6 billion net profit for 2022, taking home about $6.3 million per hour last year. On top of that they pay little or no taxes to the federal government.
So I checked my trusty computer to see what it has to say about said industries. Hang on to your hat. Coal, oil and natural gas industries received $5.9 trillion in subsidies in 2020 — or roughly $11 million per minute, according to a new analysis from International Monetary Fund. And just recently our Saudi friends announced that they will cut back production by a million barrels to keep their profits flowing — resulting in higher gas prices to us bottom feeders.
I would like to know what our Congress critters think about all this. Are they looking out for us or do they listen to the big boys?
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls