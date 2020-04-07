Learning the lessons of World War II
The Greatest Generation became great because our entire nation was organized to manufacture, grow and support the vast coordinated machine that was the victorious force for the democratic victory of WWII.
Our COVID-19 crisis has been compared to war and it is imperative that our Congress remember the extraordinary measures our democratic government took to regulate the production of materials, allocate scarce materials, establish priorities in distribution of materials and services, ration commodities, and prohibit nonessential production. The War Production Board of 1941 was an extraordinary and vital action; vast and efficient, for one specified purpose and one only: to win WWII.
Today, the very survival of our nation rests on the ability of our governing representatives to summon the courage to promote our health care workers — the doctors and nurses on the front line — to the top priority that was given to our WWII military. Today’s crisis requires exceedingly rapid — weeks, not months — hospital restoration, expansion and, in the state of Wisconsin, the building of, at least temporary, hospitals in counties that currently have no hospitals to receive the ill; action comparable to the rapid production of planes and ships in 1942.
A rapid manufacture of all protective gear and supplies needed for the front lines of defense in the battle against COVID-19 should rival the preparation of recruits and draftees to enter WWII.
Our victorious history provides a sure path forward if we remember the time when our entire nation thought, “We, not me.”
Susan Brooks
Almena