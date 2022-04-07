Suicide can be a ‘silent killer’
I am going through my messages on my computer. I go back to the main page and see a story from a local TV news announcement. A body was found inside a car in a parking lot, on the side of a main highway that runs through Pine Valley. I see the photo on my news feed. It’s a red car.
There is a red car driven by a family member. I begin to wonder if it’s the same car. I sense the rumbling of the past beginning to be exposed before me.
A child of mine has stated a few times over the last year that life was unfair and maybe everything would be better if he was dead. Then all of the unfairness would go away, and there would be no more problems that they have to face.
You try so hard to get family members to understand that death is final and there can be no change of mind after the fact. There is no redo option for them.
They were given a miracle to live, but they don’t see it. They are given a chance for eternal life, but some miss that too. They don’t see the sacrifice and effort that others gave them. They forget what parents did for them, as they were growing up.
Yes, they can run into a so-called brick wall. They should accept help when offered. But they think that nobody else understands their problem. But, the real reason is, they never gave anyone a chance.
Some think that they know everything that there is to know. Because something in their lives is not like that of others, they feel that they are a failure. There are plenty of options, but some want to take only one choice. They think that a world without them is the way it should be.
Many then make a list of their failures and assume there is nothing they can do to make life better than themselves. When offered professional help, they refuse. They think the final solution to their problem is ending their life.
Suicide is the silent killer that sneaks up inside of a person and snatches their life away. Everything ends for them. They threw their chances away to be saved, but never consider the suffering of those that they have left behind, whenever their friends or relatives read their name etched in stone.
Roy Hoff Sr.
Eau Claire
Voting experience concerning
Today (April 4), my wife and I had our first voter suppression experience right here in Eau Claire.
We recently received our absentee ballots for Tuesday’s election, but not in time to return them via the USPS. So we physically took our ballots to the clerk’s office. Because of my wife’s rheumatoid arthritic condition, she was unable to traverse the trip to the second floor, the drop box at the curb having been removed due to misguided legal actions by conservative Republicans. I was disappointed to find that the clerk could only accept my ballot, but could not accept my wife’s ballot from me.
The representative of the clerk’s office was kind enough to go out to the street where we were parked in order to accept my wife’s ballot from her personally. I wonder how many voters will not have the opportunity to get their vote counted this election?
You can bet the Republican Party will never get a future vote from this family again.
John Terrell
Eau Claire
Self-interest not only factor
A March 30 letter on liberal priorities said increasing minimum wage, paid family leave, national health care, protecting women’s health choices, etc. “would make life easier and more fair for the majority of Americans.” It asked why anyone would vote against their own self-interest, and opines that not endorsing these programs ignores the general welfare.
Responsible governance requires consideration of all ramifications, not simply whether people like the policy and will put its sponsors into office. If I get a new car, a personal chef and lawn service, that seems beneficial to me, except I can’t afford it. To avoid financial ruin, I must live within my means. The same is true collectively. Responsible citizens elect leaders who act in our best interests, including future financial health.
Money isn’t the only consequence to consider. “Women’s health choices” means abortion. Is it health care? Does it benefit women’s health to end the lives of pre-born babies? Would it be “more fair” and promote general welfare best if we equally valued the mother and baby, who both deserve our care?
Be mindful of what is truly good, not just what favors your own self-interest.
Roxanne Paukner
Chippewa Falls
The importance of clean energy
Big changes are coming to how we generate electric power and how we push our cars and trucks down the road. The move to renewable energy is underway.
Driving north and south from Spooner on U.S. 53 takes you past large solar farms. Every state now has the obligation and opportunity to come up with a plan for locating EV charging stations to be built with money from the recently passed infrastructure bill. A number of bills relating to wind, solar and EV charging have been introduced in our state Legislature. The city of Madison, UW Health System, Waupaca Foundry, Kohl’s, Harley-Davidson and Johnson Controls have all committed to 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.
All these changes come with challenges. Consider one example: EV batteries. Currently, EV batteries require lithium and cobalt. Mining these elements can be dangerous and dirty. These batteries are over 90% recyclable, but right now mining is cheaper, dollar-wise, than to recycle. Mining anything has health and environmental impacts. So what do we do, just give up on developing battery storage and keep burning fossil fuels? Or strive to build a better battery and develop better recycling methods?
Similar challenges exist with any number of issues related to emissions reduction efforts, but the fact remains that change is coming. As citizens and voters, we have the opportunity to get informed about these challenges and weigh in and make your voice heard. RENEW Wisconsin and Midwest Energy News are excellent sources of information about renewable energy legislation in Wisconsin. Primary election season is upon us and we have an obligation to elect representatives who help Wisconsin lead in the transition to clean energy.
Bruce Keyzer
Sarona