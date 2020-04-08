Republicans’ motives all too obvious
Don’t you feel sorry for Gov. Tony Evers? I certainly do.
In an effort to safeguard the lives of Wisconsinites, he tried to forestall the election. In our state the GOP oligarchs Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald do everything possible to kill anything that the Democrats attempt. So we have the election drama.
Gov. Evers knew full well that he didn’t have the power to halt the election and move it to a future date. So, like any law-abiding citizen, he asked for a special session so the Legislature could do its duty and set a future time. Keep this in mind, this whole drama is caused by COVID-19, and the lives of Wisconsinites are on the line.
But the Legislature gaveled in and out just like in the past. So Evers in desperation tried to move the election to a later date through executive order. The state Supreme Court gleefully followed the law and said 4-2 no dice.
Could there be ulterior motives behind the GOP doing everything to make voting difficult and now dangerous? Absolutely. Keep the Democratic vote down.
I have often wondered what political science courses Vos and Fitzgerald took in preparation for their jobs. Perhaps they slept through the part where our philosophy of government stresses working for the general welfare of the people.
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls
Financial changes leave less to spend
I am a person on a fixed income along with many others in the community. This is the concern that I have this year.
My wife and I received our Social Security raises this year a combined total of $41.20. But our Medicare costs went up by $18.20, leaving us with $23 more than last year. Also, our real estate taxes increased $67.06. So that amount minus the increase gives us a net income of -$44.06.
Because our monthly net income has decreased, we will have less money to spend on treating our grandkids at McDonald’s, Culver’s, Walmart, etc. And of course it affects many of the senior citizens in our area. This may cause some of the businesses where we spend money to need fewer employees, a trickle-down effect.
Dennis Kegel
Eau Claire
Heroes abound in fight against pandemic
We have many heroes in this country, including members of the military who are protecting us from the ravages of Covid-19.
But the best of the bunch are the physicians and nurses who are literally risking their lives in the fight against coronavirus. They are there for us and they don’t come any better than that.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire