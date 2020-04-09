Trump misstatements on virus abound
Since the day of his inauguration in 2017, our current president has been campaigning for reelection in 2020.
Recently, during a week when COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. exceeded 2,000, his campaign continued, using taxpayer dollars to prop up a newly-minted “wartime” president.
I received a postcard from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listing guidelines for citizens to follow to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The guidelines are prudent and important steps for each of us to take in helping to keep our families and neighbors free of the virus to the greatest extent possible.
In bold capital letters on the front of the postcard: “PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES FOR AMERICA.”
We should all welcome advice from the CDC, but to pass it off as the president’s advice is simply another shameless act of self-promotion from a man dedicated to nothing more than reelection at any cost.
Here’s more of his sage advice:
• Jan. 22: “We have it under control.”
• Feb. 25: “I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away.” “Now they have it, they have studied it, they know very much, in fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.”
• March 6: “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test.” “And the tests are beautiful.” “And the tests are all perfect. Like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right?”
After all these misstatements, the president has little to no credibility. To put his name on the front of this mailing is another abuse of government funds for his benefit.
Now the president wants his signature to appear on the coronavirus relief checks going out in a couple of weeks. Big surprise.
Roald Evensen
River Falls
Prosperity via pollution a costly strategy
Watch what they do and not what they say. While we are distracted by the coronavirus, the Trump administration has weakened auto emission regulations.
With fewer regulations to comply with, newer cars should be less expensive to manufacture. Over the life of the vehicle you will have to purchase more gasoline to go the same number of miles. That will increase both your costs and air pollution. It is more profitable for car/gasoline companies while creating dirtier air.
Prosperity through pollution is not the solution.
Dale Spatz
Eau Claire