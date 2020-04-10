Statistics illustrate the need for action
It may be instructive to use actual data to compare the action taken by our government to reduce the effects of COVID-19 compared to that taken by other nations.
The first case in Wuhan, China, was identified Nov. 17, 2019. China did not notify the World Health Organization until the end of December. But Taiwan, right next door to China, as well as our own intelligence services identified the problem in Wuhan by mid-December. Taiwan took immediate preventive action. Our government did not.
The results are striking: As of April 6, the U.S. has 337,898 cases of the coronavirus, 1,027 per million of population and we had 9,626 deaths, 29.25/million. Taiwan had 363 cases, or 15 cases/million, five deaths or 0.21 deaths/million. Japan presents a situation between these two but much better than ours: Japan had experienced 3,139 cases, 24.74/million, and 77 deaths, 0.61 deaths/million.
To put it another way, we had 68 times as many cases per capita as Taiwan and 42 times as many as Japan per capita. And, even more unfortunate, we had 139 times as many deaths per capita as Taiwan, 48 times as many as Japan per capita.
And that will only become worse — probably twice as bad a discrepancy — since Taiwan is nearly at the end of new infections, Japan is beyond the peak, although having some setbacks in Tokyo, while our country has not yet arrived at the dreaded peak.
If our government had planned for this pandemic as it could have, and as Taiwan had done, we would have had 69 deaths rather than 9,626. Let that appalling contrast sink in. I will leave it to the reader to evaluate the competence of the current administration.
Jim Christenson
Osseo