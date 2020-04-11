Ironic development in state elections
Oh the irony. Our state Supreme Court met virtually to decide on the question of whether to overturn Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order postponing the April 7 election to June 9 due to the public health risk. A big thanks to my neighbor for enlightening me to that fact.
In another odd twist, a joint statement from the state Assembly speaker and Senate majority leader praised the court’s ruling.
Thomas Davenport
Eau Claire
Political correctness fuels name criticism
I read that a G7 conference, convened to deal with substantive issues regarding the coronavirus, broke up due to a dispute over the USA’s use of the name “Chinese virus” to describe it. Unbelievable. This is just another example of how the leftist-oriented political correctness crowd worldwide is attempting to restructure how we name things.
Well, if they are upset about the Chinese virus, a rather neutral name, at worst, there are plenty of others pertaining to places of presumed origin — some good, some bad, some complimentary, others rude — that need to be scrubbed from our collective vocabularies. Among them are: German measles, German humor (I am German; there is none), French kiss, French fries, Spanish fly, Polish and Vienna sausages (have you ever watched sausage being made?), London broil, Bronx cheer, Chinese fire drill, Turkish bath, Swiss cheese, Cuban cigar, Dutch treat, Danish kringle, Colby cheese, Sicilian mafioso, Moroccan leather, Italian dressing, Yorkshire pudding, Swedish meatballs, Spanish flu ... and so forth and so on.
Someone — probably many given the ridiculously exaggerated state of “feelings” in our world today — is offended by one or more of the above place-based names and many others.
This is stupid. The virus that we are calling Chinese didn’t come from Oconomowoc, Walla Walla, Wash., or Kalamazoo, Mich. It is from Wuhan, China. We name many things after where they originated — or are thought to have originated or with which they are associated. It has nothing to do with racism, sexism or any other “ism.” It just is, and people who are offended by this should simply grow up or spend the rest of their lives hiding in their basements for there is a lot out there that is more harmful to them than some “nasty” nomenclature — perhaps like the Chinese virus.
William Thiel
Eau Claire
Lack of leadership during pandemic crisis
Winston Churchill was one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century. At the beginning of WWII, he was bluntly honest in telling the British people that defeating Hitler’s army would be extremely difficult. His honesty earned him the respect and trust of the people and ultimately inspired hope during England’s darkest days.
By contrast, President Donald Trump has done just the opposite during our present crisis. From the start, he has been downplaying the seriousness of this pandemic, making ridiculous statements and ignoring the warnings of medical experts. Within the past month, he claimed it was a hoax by Democrats and stated that it would end very soon. Only now as the crisis worsens has he begun to take the situation seriously.
Trump has clearly demonstrated his incompetence in being a true leader when our country really needs one.
Roger Lindelof
Glenwood City
Columnist misses critcal info on college
Several weeks ago I read a column from the retired editor of this newspaper on the cost of college.
The writer failed to point out that state funding for the UW System has fallen dramatically since he and I were in college. Without increased state support, costs will continue to rise and the reality will be fewer and fewer people will be able to afford college. It won’t matter what courses you are taking; no increased funding from the state will mean fewer course offerings that are only available to the very wealthy.
I also support technical colleges and the trades as they are called. I warn every young person I see going into the trades that they must prepare for an early retirement. Be it an electrician, a machinist, a firefighter, a paramedic, a carpenter, a plumber or a truck driver, there’s some toll on the human body’s back, hands, wrists, knees and joints after the age of 55. Finally, the life expectancy in America is not growing.
For those wanting to raise the retirement age to 70, look around in your newspaper’s obit section. America can be a better country than putting people to work at 18, having them work 52 years and then passing away at 75.
John Andersen
Chippewa Falls
Thankful for those on the front lines
We have many heroes in this country, including members of the military who are protecting us from the ravages of COVID-19.
But the best of the bunch are the physicians and nurses who are literally risking their lives in the fight against coronavirus. They are there for us and they don’t come any better than that.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire
Bipartisan effort to help climate possible
On a recent trip of a lifetime to Patagonia in Argentina, we viewed the Perito Moreno Glacier and hiked to other glaciers. Perito Moreno covers 100 square miles and towers 250 feet over a terminal lake. While viewing, a 20-story chunk of ice fell with an incredible splash, thunder and mist.
Ice and snow are not only essential for glacier viewing but for recreation. Ask the thousands who ski the Birkebeiner. Or ask the Dutch, where the 125-mile Elfstedentocht skating race is a sporting event bigger than the Super Bowl. Or ask me, I simply enjoy the solitude of skiing on a zero-degree day.
Ice and snow, though, are surrendering to a warming planet. It is becoming an infrequent good year when the entire Birkebeiner course is available. The Dutch Elfstedentocht was proudly raced on Dutch canals, but it has been 23 years since 16,000 racers skated the race in Holland. The Dutch now invade the mountains and ice of Austria to hold the race.
Melting glaciers pose a bigger threat — the flooding of coastal cities. Melting in Greenland and Antarctica is accelerating rapidly. Decades of intensive research has been used to project a sea level rise in the range of two to seven feet by 2100, depending on mitigation.
The mitigation tool available is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Simply offsetting increases in energy use with renewables is not enough; reducing fossil fuel use is necessary. Of proposed plans, the most simple and effective could be a carbon fee with a dividend, as proposed by House bill H.R. 763. It is an option which could serve as a bipartisan solution. Bipartisan solutions are almost as rare as the Elfstedentocht race in Holland, but it seems skating, skiing and glaciers should be a uniting goal.
Steve Reusser
Eau Claire