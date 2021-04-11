A need for more color-blindness
I’ve been around now for over seven decades, but I’ve never seen a “white” person, a “Black” person or a “red” person. That’s because no such people have ever existed.
White, black and red are hair colors, not skin colors. Why must every complexion be overanalyzed and every subtle hue of beige to brown be tagged and sorted into separate “communities of color” or “people of color?” Aren’t we just folks with different ethnic backgrounds, or folks with varying degrees of harmful sun exposure?
Why must Americans with different ethnicities be labeled as Asian Americans, African Americans, Native American or Pacific Island Americans? If we’re here legally, aren’t we just Americans? Are we not all “migrants” or descendants of migrants?
I happen to be a descendant of legal immigrants from Norway, England and the Netherlands, but no one refers to me as part of the “European American Community.” I’m just labeled as “white;” a word which now can never be “capitalized” when used in print, according to the dictates of the Associated Press. If you haven’t noticed, the publisher, editors and staff writers of this newspaper now dutifully obey this dopey race-based directive. Yet another opportunity to show disrespect.
When I was a high school junior at Eau Claire North in 1963, a lauded Democrat and civil rights activist by the name of Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech in D.C. and said this: “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” About 57 years later, his “dream” remains unfulfilled. Based on who his party chooses for their leadership roles, it’s obvious they still make judgements on skin color and gender rather than content of character. Very sad.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Corrections to the historical record
Despite what Sen. Ron Johnson says: It is an act of domestic terrorism when a mob storms the U.S. Capitol.
Despite what Johnson claims: It is an act of domestic terrorism when a man with a gun kills people in Atlanta.
Despite what Johnson would like you to believe: It is an act of domestic terrorism when a man with a gun murders 10 people in Colorado.
Despite the excuses of Johnson: It is an act of domestic terrorism when someone drives a car into a crowd in Virginia, or Seattle, or Las Vegas, or Iowa, or Washington, D.C.
And despite Johnson’s silence on domestic terrorism, it rings out like a gunshot across America.
Steve Betchkal
Eau Claire
Poor safety measures depicted
I was very taken aback this morning when I saw the picture of the Dunn County farmer planting alfalfa with his two sons, ages 6 and 10, riding on the back of the planter.
This was an accident waiting to happen. The farmer needs to adhere to better farm safety measures. I am surprised this picture such such an unsafe practice was put in the press.
L.J. Johnson
Eau Claire
Effect of more items made in U.S.
Imagine how much better off America and its people would would be if all items needed were made in America, not made in a foreign country and shipped to America for assembly.
Mark Warns
Eau Claire