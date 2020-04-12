Election developments curb Dems’ influence
Democrats have expressed outrage over “having” to vote on Tuesday. Voice of the People letters and Leader-Telegram reporters seemed of one mind, condemning the legal election as a major health risk.
Wisconsin and national Democrats for months anticipated an easy win for liberal Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky due to an expected large turnout driven by a hot primary race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Karofsky ran against conservative Justice Daniel Kelly, whose primary fault was having been appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker. With President Trump running unopposed, the GOP turnout would be light and Kelly would be defeated.
Two unexpected events threatened their strategy. Due to an inexplicable surge by Biden, the Democratic primary became a cakewalk for Biden, which would cut the Democratic turnout. The remedy was two financial investments in the Karofsky campaign by billionaire financial speculator George Soros and former Obama attorney general and millionaire, Eric Holder.
The second challenge was more difficult. The COVID-19 pandemic, like an Election Day blizzard, would reduce turnout, especially among liberals, who are historically less committed to their candidates. Realizing their predicament and unable to persuade Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature to postpone the election, liberals requested a lifeline from a Democrat-appointed judge who unfortunately, but correctly, determined he had no authority to postpone a state election.
The last chance was an appeal to Evers to do something he had stated earlier he had no authority to do. Evers stunned the political world by announcing hours before the polls were open that he was postponing the election by two months, something he had no constitutional authority to do. The Wisconsin Supreme Court followed the rule of law and voted 6-2 to stop the governor’s attempt to tip the scales in Karofsky’s favor.
John Torgerson
Eau Claire