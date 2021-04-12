Site’s fees need to be addressed
The City Council should seriously reconsider the fee schedule proposed for a city-operated green waste site on Jeffers Road. In some cases, fees would increase four fold (for single bags), double or triple (for small loads) and would only decrease for mainly contractors who bring in large loads. Also, the annual permit would be eliminated.
While I understand the need to recover costs, this fee structure will drive people away from the site and encourage illegal and environmentally harmful dumping of waste within the city and in neighboring towns. I have bought an annual permit for the last three or four years and use the site regularly because of the large amount of leaves I have to dispose of each fall. I certainly will find alternative ways of disposing of my waste if this fee structure is implemented.
The city should adopt a fee schedule (including continuing that all-important annual permit) that encourages rather than discourages use of the site. This structure will have the opposite effect.
While recovering costs is important, this is one case where a reasonable property tax subsidy may be warranted because of the need to encourage people to use this site. It also, frankly, is not a good look for the city to have to charge such high fees when a private company did it for much less.
Doug Mell
Eau Claire
Bipartisan effort would help hungry
On March 31, when Wisconsin’s Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency orders, including the mask requirement, the court’s ruling also disqualified Wisconsin from receiving close to $50 million in monthly emergency food assistance. Since Wisconsin now does not have a state emergency health declaration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will no longer provide funding to Wisconsin for additional food aid through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.
This is a tragedy. According to Feeding America, over 515,900 Wisconsinites are struggling with hunger, and more than a third of them are children. The need for additional food aid from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 is very real here and throughout Wisconsin.
There is a simple solution. The Legislature can pass a bipartisan standalone law declaring Wisconsin is in a state of health emergency. Once this declaration is made, food aid can flow to those in need. Everyone should write their legislators, both Democratic and Republican, and demand that they pass a bill declaring this state of emergency. The lives of our friends and neighbors are at stake.
Roland Hicks
Eau Claire
Virus approach fell tragically short
The height of stupidity and racism not only resides in the lap of Sen. Ron Johnson, it is shared with current Asian American haters.
There is no question in my mind that blame for the USA’s idiotic, weak-kneed, disastrous approach to COVID-19 rests in the lap of former President Donald J. Trump, not Asian Americans. Call it like it is: Over 550,000 people are dead from Trump’s disease.
Charles Kwick
Eau Claire