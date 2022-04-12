Separate school boards, politics
We just had a supposedly nonpartisan school board election.
I received a mailing stating which three to vote for from the Democratic Party. I received another mailing saying to vote for the other three obviously, but not stated, from the Republican Party. The disclosure in the paper showed Republican and Democratic parties financially pushing their favored candidates. I think we have seen more than enough partisan idiocy in Washington and Madison, much less their contaminating our own local school board elections.
Should our issues be mask wearing? Sexual orientation of students? Critical race theory? Or whatever other hot-button issues can cause discord and bring out the worst in people?
I think that maybe there were a few issues that didn’t seem to be election issues such as: Why student achievement is falling in the system. How much can be blamed on COVID? Why are good teachers leaving for a neighboring district? Are class sizes getting too large? Should we be teaching our students how to cope in a modern, high-tech world or which bathroom to use? Do we pay enough to hire good substitutes so that a sick day for a teacher isn’t a waste day for the students?
Please think about educating our kids and not your politics. They are our future.
John Layde
Eau Claire
Trump, Russian leader too cozy
Regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine: In February, former President Donald Trump said, “I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine ... of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.
“So, Putin is now saying, it’s independent, a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force ... We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right.”
Trump praised the Russian leader for declaring two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordering troops in to carry out “peacekeeping functions.” He also said Putin is “very savvy” and that: “I knew Putin very well. I got along with him great. He liked me. I liked him. I mean, you know, he’s a tough cookie, got a lot of the great charm and a lot of pride. ... I think he sees this opportunity. I knew that he always wanted Ukraine. I used to talk to him about it. I said, ‘You can’t do it. You’re not gonna do it.’ But I could see that he wanted it. ... We used to talk about it at length.”
Trump also previously promoted false, unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 election. And he temporarily froze U.S. military aid to Ukraine in 2019 while pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to launch an investigation into Biden, which prompted the first of Trump’s two impeachments. If Trump were president today, would he and Putin attempt to make the U.S. and Russia a federation?
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire