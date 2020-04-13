Resources could have been used elsewhere
Time to read and reflect: epidemic, war and economic inequality. The three realities are very much interrelated.
There is a lot of information available about the epidemic of a hundred years ago, the so-called Spanish flu. World War I was raging at the time; it was the first 20th century calamity from which all the others sprang.
Abraham Lincoln said it: “Labor is prior to, and independent of, capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor and could never have existed if labor had not first existed. Labor is the superior of capital and deserves much the higher consideration.”
The economy of 100 years ago resembles ours in that a few enrich themselves greatly at the expense of people whose labor is poorly paid. Labor unions created this country’s middle class until charges of corruption discredited them in some people’s eyes; the fact is that unions were no more corrupt than the judges, mayors, police, legislators, etc., that were also bought by the criminal class that arose in the 1920s and 30s.
War costs a lot. The U.S. was not on a wartime footing during the run-up to either world war and still managed to be on the winning side of both. In the year 2020, we are on a permanent war-footing. A small percentage of the money used to sustain that could have been spent on preparedness for this epidemic.
Dan and Mary Fisher
Eau Claire