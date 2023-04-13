Former attorney general's words apply today
On April 1, 1940, Robert Jackson, who then served as U.S. attorney general under Franklin Roosevelt, gave an address to a conference of U.S. attorneys in which he addressed the proper role and conduct of a prosecutor.
Regarding the selection of cases he said: “If the prosecutor is obliged to choose his cases, it follows that he can choose his defendants. Therein is the most dangerous power of the prosecutor: that he will pick people that he thinks he should get, rather than pick cases that need to be prosecuted. With the law books filled with a great assortment of crimes, a prosecutor stands a fair chance of finding at least a technical violation of some act on the part of almost anyone. ... It is in this realm — in which the prosecutor picks some person whom he dislikes or desires to embarrass, or selects some group of unpopular persons and then looks for an offense, that the greatest danger of abuse of prosecuting power lies. It is here that law enforcement becomes personal, and the real crime becomes that of being unpopular with the predominant or governing group, being attached to the wrong political views, or being personally obnoxious to or in the way of the prosecutor himself.”
Jackson drove home the point of the criminalization of politics with these words: “We must not forget that it was not so long ago that both the term 'Republican' and the term 'Democrat' were epithets with sinister meaning to denote persons of radical tendencies that were 'subversive' of the order of things then dominant.”
Using the instrumentalities and powers of government against political opponents is of the utmost gravity, and is something that a republic can not endure. We can not continue down this road and expect this country to endure.
Andy Shakal
Bloomer
Guns are doing what they're designed to do
An anemic analogy had lain dormant for two decades, but was revived June 8 by U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.). Addressing gun control measures, Scalise in the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting referred to an earlier mass killing: "Airplanes were used (on 9/11) ... There wasn't a conversation about banning airplanes."
Our collective memory is still scarred by that unforgettable 2001 imagery of passenger-laden sturdy aluminum airborne vehicles instantly rendered crushingly fragile as they slammed into the towers at 300-plus miles per hour. Those iconic symbols of the safest mode of travel became suicide bombs in violent betrayal of their intended use.
No, there was no conversation about banning airplanes because that was not what they were built to do.
Air travel is the overwhelmingly safest mode of travel per passenger mile. Car accidents still claim too many lives, but seat belts, air bags, crumple zones, ABS, proximity sensors, strict DWI enforcement, and ever-improving roads save lives. We're horrified at a glimpse of an obviously fatal collision as the officers cautiously wave us past ... cars aren't supposed to do that.
Now the question is ... how can we more safely shoot people?
AR-15s fire a 3,300-foot-per-second projectile which penetrates and inflicts major structural damage on whatever it strikes. Perhaps each new shooting garners only legislative lethargy and a collective shrug of indifference because ... they're simply doing what they are designed to do.
Ray Kondrasuk
Eau Claire
Court overreaches on decision on mifepristone
A federal court judge in Texas ruled to ban the use of the FDA-approved medication mifepristone.
Mifepristone has been used by five million women for more than 20 years and has fewer negative side effects than such medications as statins or over-the-counter aspirin. Mifepristone is one of a two-drug regime enabling first-trimester termination of a pregnancy. It is used by over half of those women who choose to terminate pregnancies. This protocol is the safest way to terminate a pregnancy and is medically safer than pregnancy itself.
There are multiple good reasons for this choice, including a woman's survival in cases of medically hazardous pregnancies and in cases of personal and economic necessity. These choices are respected under the Constitution's 14th Amendment, which protects an individual or a class of individuals from an undue burden.
Congress has given the FDA legal authority to approve and regulate medications. The Texas court exceeds its authority by attempting to ban an FDA-approved medication. The judge's ruling is a doctrinal edict based on religious beliefs and is contrary to the thinking of the majority of American citizens.
This case is expected to reach the Supreme Court. If it stands by its own ruling in the Dobbs decision, which makes abortion a state issue, it will at the very least assert that the availability for purchase of the approved FDA drug mifepristone should be based on the laws regarding abortion in individual states. It should further rule that no judge can supersede the authority of the FDA regarding the approval, disapproval or restrictions regarding medications. The Supreme Court should also clarify that, under the Constitution and the laws of the land, interstate travel by any individual cannot be restricted and that laws regarding interstate commerce must be respected.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
Problems abound on both sides of the aisle
Well, another shooting at a school.
How long will it take the Donald Trump Republicans to come out with their usual "the families are in our prayers"? As anybody knows, prayers don't bring people back.
I have a solution. The Justice Department should round up all 535 members of Congress and throw them in cells in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and charge them with dereliction of duty.
All the Trump Republicans want to do is keep bringing up the 2020 election instead of trying to get anything done. People like Jim Jordon, Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Lindsey Graham should be on the first plane. Anybody that backs the lying-cheating-crook-and-domestic-terrorist Trump should be included.
I thought the worst two presidents we've had were Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter, but now it's Trump and Joe Biden.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire
Public's trust in government is under attack
In a recent article in The Atlantic (“The New Anarchy”), Adrienne LaFrance writes, in “decivilization, ordinary people fail to find common ground ... and lose faith in institutions and elected leaders.” There is ample evidence that the MAGA wing of today’s Republican Party is intentionally moving us toward this New Anarchy.
Since 2015 (“If I lose it’s because it was rigged”), Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans have worked unceasingly to destroy faith in the electoral system. They have made ridiculous charges (Italian satellites?) to weaken if not destroy many peoples’ faith in fair and fraud-free elections.
Reacting to Trump’s indictment, many Republicans viciously attacked the prosecutor over unseen charges, saying the indictment is a political attack against a presidential candidate. The day after his 2017 inauguration, Trump filed papers for his 2020 reelection bid, likely as another shield against legal proceedings by a state or local government who was not bound by the Department of Justice's presidential non-indictment policy.
Why did Trump announce his 2024 campaign so early? Because when inevitable legal charges are brought, he and his supporters could say the judicial system, like elections, was not deserving of respect or trust. Thus, so far, “unfair elections and unfair legal system.”
Finally, explore the House Republicans’ stand on not raising the debt ceiling (which does not authorize new spending) to pay previously approved expenditures. Virtually every economist notes a default would be catastrophic for the U.S. and world economies. MAGA Republicans not only don’t care, but there is ample evidence they actually seek this crisis.
If they succeed, they will have destroyed many people’s trust in the political (elections), legal (indictment) and now economic systems. The result will almost certainly be anarchy and the call to abandon democracy for MAGA authoritarianism.
John Urice
Eau Claire